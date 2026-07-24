7 health products our experts tested and now use every day

A good night's sleep, quicker recovery after exercise and boosts for your everyday wellbeing can all come down to choosing the best products to support. Thanks to our rigorous testing, we know which ones genuinely deliver.

While our independent testing helps identify the best performers, some products stand out for another reason: they've earned a place in the daily routines of the people who review them.

We asked Which? writers, editors and researchers to share their favourite health picks of those we've tested.

If you're a Which? member, you'll see how each product scores and which get our Best Buy recommendation.

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1. 'These magnesium supplements improved my sleep' (90%, Best Buy)

Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports muscle and nerve function, while also helping to reduce tiredness and fatigue. Supplements aren't a substitute for a healthy diet, but they can be useful for people who struggle to get enough magnesium from food alone.

Shefalee Loth, Which? health and wellbeing lead, says: 'These supplements have had a positive impact on my sleep, and I don't seem to wake up as frequently during the night any more.'

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2. 'This customisable pillow stays cool all night' (84%, Best Buy)

Few pillows in our tests impressed sleepers in every position, but this one did. Its adjustable memory foam cubes provide tailored support, while the breathable design helps prevent overheating overnight.

Chris Brookes, Which? senior researcher and writer, says: 'After this pillow topped our tests two years in a row, this was a product I knew I had to get for myself.

'It offers plenty of support, holds its shape well and stays cool through the night. A good night’s sleep is invaluable, and this pillow is one of the main reasons I continue to get one.’

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3. 'I never go for a run without this smartwatch' (79%, Best Buy)

This smartwatch tracks everything from runs and bike rides to sleep, recovery and heart rate, while also letting you store playlists from services such as Spotify so you can leave your phone at home.

Kate Carter, Which? senior health writer, says: 'After 13 marathons, a good running watch is one of the few bits of kit I'd genuinely struggle to be without. It helps me keep track of my training and keep an eye on my heart rate, which I find particularly useful to make sure I'm not pushing too hard on easy runs.'

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4. 'This massage gun is a game-changer' (82%, Best Buy, Great Value)

This massage gun is compact enough to throw into a gym bag or suitcase, making it a handy option if you're on the move. Despite its lightweight design, it's powerful enough to help relieve tired, tight muscles after exercise or long days on your feet.

Sam Morris, Which? senior researcher and writer, says: 'When I'm not testing products for Which?, I tour with physical theatre productions, often performing several nights in a row. This massage gun has been a game-changer over the past year, and its compact size makes it easy to slip into my luggage."

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5. 'This sleep mask is genuinely comfortable' (83%, Great Value)

To find the sleep masks that genuinely improve sleep quality, we asked a panel of testers to try popular sleep masks and rate them on comfort, fit and light-blocking ability.

This mask got our Great Value recommendation and also impressed us with its soft cotton fabric, secure fit and adjustable design.

Daniella Delaney Mendes, Which? health and wellbeing lead, says: 'I bought this sleep mask from our recommendations after my old silk-like one, which I'd had for years, had stretched so much that it kept slipping off my head while I slept.

'I've worn it on night trains across Europe, used it in hospital and relied on it during summer nights in my bedroom with super-flimsy curtains. I love how it makes me feel cocooned without feeling suffocated.'

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6. 'This is the only sunscreen I trust for sensitive skin'

In our SPF and UVA tests, this lotion provided strong sun protection, easily delivering the level of defence claimed.

Jess Carson, Which? health and wellbeing editor, says: 'I have sensitive skin that's prone to heat rash and other allergic reactions in the sun.

'I swear by this sunscreen range – since I switched to it, I don't get heat rash any more. It absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling moisturised, but not greasy.

'Plus, I'm delighted that it passed our tough sunscreen tests, so I can be reassured my skin is well-protected from UVA and UVB rays.'

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7. 'This is the anti-ageing cream I recommend to everyone I know'

This day cream is an excellent cream that's exceptional value, too.

James Aitchison, Which? senior health researcher and writer, says: 'Figuring out which day cream is right for you can depend on many factors, including skin type, age, allergies and budget. However, if someone asks me which day cream I use, the answer is this one.

'It’s cheap, performed very well in our tests, is suitable for all skin types and doesn’t cause my eczema to flare up.'

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