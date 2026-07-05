'Can I get pension tax relief without paying tax?'

I just opened a self-invested personal pension (Sipp), which required an initial investment of £500.

I was surprised when tax relief was added by the pension provider, as I’m a non-taxpayer.

Will I have to pay this back to HMRC?

Kevin from Liverpool

'Even non-taxpayers get rewarded for saving for retirement'

Joanne Padilla, Which? money expert, says…

Savers can get tax relief on pension contributions worth up to the annual allowance of £60,000 a year or 100% of your earnings – whichever is lower.

Non-taxpayers can also benefit from tax relief at the basic rate (20%) on pension contributions, although the limits are lower: either 80% of your earnings in a year or £2,880 if you have no earnings.

Non-taxpayers can also benefit from tax relief at the basic rate (20%)

This means you don’t have to pay back the tax relief you’ve already received.

In fact, you were able to benefit from tax relief on further contributions of up to £2,380 before the end of the tax year on 5 April 2026.

Find out more: Calculate pension tax relief

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