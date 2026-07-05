'Can I get pension tax relief without paying tax?'

Our team of money experts can answer your questions big and small, on topics from pensions to tax and savings to scams.
They're impartial so they don’t give regulated financial advice or recommend particular products or providers – they’re here to support you and to help you make more confident financial decisions in these areas and more:
Which? Money members and their immediate family get unlimited access to 1-to-1 guidance sessions.
Whether you’re unsure if you have enough to retire, or are already accessing your savings, our money guidance service can talk you through your options. Which? Money members get unlimited access to them via phone.