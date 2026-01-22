Snap up discounted theatre tickets from £10 for 2026 in London's New Year sales

We've found discounted theatre tickets to more than 65 London shows in the Official London Theatre New Year Sale, including Hamilton, Les Misérables and Matilda The Musical.

Tickets start from only £10 for some shows in early 2026, including popular weekend dates. Just be sure to book your tickets by 31 January.

Love Theatre is also running a sale on theatre tickets this month. Find out how to get the best deals below.

Plan better holidays free newsletter Get expert advice for your holiday with our free monthly Travel newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What is the Official London Theatre New Year Sale?

Official London Theatre is one of the leading websites for buying West End tickets. This January, it has slashed prices on more than 65 shows in London, and tickets are available for £10, £20, £30, £40, £50 or £60, depending on where you want to sit.

Some discounts are limited to just a few performances in January and February, while others are plentiful and run as far as May. It's not just low-profile shows on offer – smash hits like Hamilton, Disney's Hercules and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are included too.

There are no booking fees on top of the deal prices. If the ticket is listed for £10 in the promotion, that's what you'll pay. But don't leave it too late, as the last day to book the discounted tickets is 31 January 2026.

To buy, click through to the Official London Theatre sale here . When you select which show you want to see, the performances with discounted tickets available will have a star in the calendar. Click on one of these dates and in the 'New Year Sale' box that appears, select 'Book Tickets'. The tickets with promotional rates will be marked on the map.

Away from the theatres, a few immersive experiences are included in the sale too, including The Paddington Bear Experience from £10 and Monopoly Lifesized from £30.

A selection of shows by ticket price

London theatre tickets from £10

Arthur

The Rapping Princess

Tutu

London theatre tickets from £20

Ballet Shoes

Disney's The Lion King

HadesTown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Kinky Boots

The Mousetrap

Starlight Express

Titanique

Wicked

London theatre tickets from £30

Back to the Future

Disney's Hercules

Into The Woods

Mamma Mia!

Matilda The Musical

Oliver!

Witness for the Prosecution

London theatre tickets from £40

Les Misérables

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Producers

Six

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

London theatre tickets from £50

The Devil Wears Prada

Hamilton

My Neighbour Totoro

London theatre tickets from £60

Cabaret

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold

Click through to buy your tickets in the sale at OfficialLondonTheatre.com .

For more inspiring destination ideas and unbiased travel advice and recommendations, subscribe to Which? Travel

Your ticket to a better holiday Inspiring destination ideas from the experts for only £49 for the year. Plus, get £100 off holidays with Trailfinders, the Which? Travel Brand of the Year Join Which? Travel Holidays of 7-days or more with flights. Offer ends 27 February 2026 and is accessible through other Which? subscriptions. T&Cs apply.

Is there a catch to these cheap West End tickets?

In some cases, yes. The most popular shows generally don't have tickets for £10 in the sale – they are more likely to start at £20 or £30, and the cheapest will probably sell quickly.

The deals aren't always available on Saturdays and some reduced tickets have a restricted view. But more expensive tickets are marked down, too, if you're happy to pay a bit more for a better position. For example, we found tickets for Six in the stalls for £50 instead of £74.50.

A number of the reduced weekend tickets are for Sunday performances, which may not be as convenient as a Saturday if you don't live near London. However, Sunday performances sometimes start earlier in the day than those across the rest of the week, helping you to get home at a decent hour.

Find out how to get cheap London theatre tickets all-year round in 7 easy ways to get cheap London theatre tickets.

Other New Year Theatre Sales

The Love Theatre Winter Sale

Love Theatre's Winter Sale has been running since 15 December 2025, and it ends on 31 January 2026. Tickets to around 26 shows are running special offers across early 2026; for example, we found tickets nearly half price for Titanique and no booking fees for Six.

To find discounted seats, head to the Love Theatre Winter Sale and when you click through to a show that you want to see, click 'Book Now' and a larger calendar should appear. Discounted days are identified with a star. When you click a date, the reductions will appear in the key and show the ticket cost with the promotion applied.

Some deals may have already sold out. For example, The Producers is no longer displaying any discounted tickets.

Peruse all the deals for must-see shows in the Love Theatre Winter Sale .