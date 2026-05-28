How to get 25% off your next National Trust cottage stay

As our recent research has shown, the price of a UK holidays can quickly add up.

But you can save a quarter of the cost of a last minute cottage trip, on everything from coastal getaways in Cornwall to rural retreats in Yorkshire and beyond with one of the UK’s best holiday cottage providers.

Using the code, we were able to reduce the price of a two-night stay in Hayloft cottage in Truro, Cornwall from £1,154.00 to £865.50, saving £288.50.

We also cut £350.50 off the price of a five-night stay in the restored Widdop Gate Barn in West Yorkshire, lowering the final price from £1,402 to £1,052.

To qualify for the discount, you’ll just need to make sure your check-in date falls within the next 14 days, and apply the last minute special offer discount code at checkout. The offer is valid until 30 June 2026.

Get a year of super-useful advice Who to book with, how to get the best deals plus inspiring destination ideas from the experts, for only £36.75 for the year - saving 25%. Join Which? Travel Save 25% – was £49, now £36.75 for a year, offer ends 22 June 2026.

The discount applies on trips of up to 17 nights, and even for large groups. We tried the code to check for a maximum discount, but our research showed the 25% off code could even be used against bookings worth over £4000.

For example, when we checked the cost of five nights at Kingfisher Bunkhouse , Pembrokeshire which sleeps 44 people, the discount code slashed the final price from £4,170.00 to £3,127.50, saving £1,042.

Likewise, the cost of booking 14 nights at Wembury Mill Cottage in Plymouth Devon cost £4,598.00 before the code, but once we entered it, the price to pay fell by £1149.50 to £3,448.50.

Here’s how to take advantage of the deal with your next cottage booking.

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National trust cottage discount code: how to get 25% off

Use the search function to find an area of the UK you’d like to book. Make sure to choose a check-in date that’s within the next 14 days. Add the number of guests and any dogs you plan to bring. If you want to travel within the next 2 days, you’ll need to call 0344 800 2070 instead (open from 9am to 5pm). Go to the result ‘filters’ and scroll down to ‘special offers’, and tick ‘Late Availability’. You can also filter by bedrooms and bathrooms, accommodation type, any extra features you may need, accessibility requirements and more. Type in your booking details, and under the field ‘Promotional code’ add LASTMINUTE. You’ll now see a new, discounted price of up to 25% off the first price. Check out and pay for your booking.

Read more: how to save on a National Trust pass