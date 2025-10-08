The cost of planning an autumn day out can stack up, but with English Heritage’s latest giveaway, you can visit a popular UK historic site without spending a penny on admission fees.

The free family pass, worth up to £40, covers up to two adults and three children, or one adult and four children, to visit an English Heritage property across England, Scotland, and Wales until 2 November.

You could use it for a trip out to the site of the 1066 Battle of Hastings, to Housesteads — Britain’s most complete Roman fort, to Dover Castle, or Whitby Abbey, among many others.

You’ll need to sign up fast, though — there are just 124,000 passes to be claimed between now and the deadline of 13 October across the Daily Mirror and Daily Express websites plus some regional online newspapers .

At the time of publishing, Which? has checked both sites and found passes available to be claimed.

What is a free English Heritage day pass?

With a free English Heritage family day pass, up to two adults and three kids, or one adult and four kids can enter an English Heritage property.

It would usually cost around £25 - £40, but with the current offer, a family can visit for nothing. Kids must be 17 or under. Under-fives always have free admission.

Can one or two adults without kids use an English Heritage family pass?

Yes. Couples and individuals can use a pass without kids.

How to get a free English Heritage pass

You can sign up for your pass via the Daily Mirror or Daily Express , along with many regional newspapers. You’ll just need to give your full name and email address.

You’ll then receive an email with a barcode, which you can use for a one-off visit to a participating English Heritage site until 2 November.

The giveaway is limited to one pass per household.

When is the offer on until?

If you’d like to take part, you should claim your pass as soon as you can.

Though in theory you can claim your digital pass until 13 October, offers like these are popular and are first-come-first-serve. Once passes are gone, they’re gone.

When do I need to use my free pass by?

You can use it any day up to and including 2 November.

Where can I visit using the free English Heritage pass?

There are over 350 properties to choose from in England, Wales and Scotland — but you can’t use the free pass at all English Heritage sites, so make sure you’re only visiting locations included in the deal.

The pass isn’t valid at; Stonehenge, Calshot Castle, Castle Rising Castle, Chiswick House and Gardens, Denny Abbey and Farmland Museum, Hurst Castle, Landguard Fort, Longthorpe Tower, Lulworth Castle, Maison Dieu, Rochester Castle, Upnor Castle, Alexander Keiller Museum or Cumbria’s of Military Life in Carlisle Castle.

Do I need to book my visit in advance?

Because this digital pass is a barcode to be scanned on site, it isn’t possible to book your visit ahead of time with this giveaway.

Similar giveaways in the past have come with a promo code that you can type in when booking online to claim the discount. But on this occasion, it seems the only way to claim is through scanning the barcode emailed to you - so you’ll have to just turn up on the day.

If you have questions or need help, you can email customers@english-heritage.org.uk .

Is parking free with the English Heritage pass?

No. The pass doesn’t cover parking costs (though not all properties charge).

How is this different from a National Trust pass?

The English Heritage pass giveaway is similar to the free National Trust pass giveaways, in that they both offer similar access to a free day out to participating sites, usually claimed through a selection of REACH newspapers and their websites.

But you will spot different options for visits out across the National Trust and English Heritage, as they look after different sites from one another — though some sites are jointly managed by both, such as Hardwick Hall, for example.

How to get cheap English Heritage membership

You can also sign up for a cheaper English Heritage membership by using the promo code REACH20. This entitles you to 20% off an annual membership.

Another discount code, MYTH60 is currently available on the English Heritage website, which brings the cost of a family membership from £82 to £65.50

Are there any other ways to enjoy a free family day out in the UK?

Yes. In our recent survey of historic attractions in the UK, we discovered that 17 of the well-rated attractions (by Which? members) were free to visit.