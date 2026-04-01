7 deals on things we love this Easter

We've scoured retailers' sales to find their best deals – and now we've collated our top discounted products that are either Great Value or get our Best Buy recommendation.

With Easter just around the corner, we've spotted bargains on garden and outdoor essentials. Our picks include a robot lawn mower, a pressure washer, a barbecue and more. Or, if you're planning on a big spring clean, there's a nifty vacuum on sale.

To be a Best Buy, products have to not only impress our panel of expert judges, but also score top marks in our lab tests. If we name a product Great Value, that means it performs exceptionally well for the cost. Find out more about our ratings.

Read on to see what made the cut.

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You can also visit our guide to the best deals on smartphones, TVs, PlayStations, mattresses, vacuums and more – no membership required.