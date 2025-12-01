Black Friday used to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. However, its popularity is becoming increasingly mixed, with some people justifiably cynical about whether the deals really are as good as they seem.

Many people still love the opportunity to shop for bargains, though. A Black Friday report by data analysis firm Globaldata, said that Black Friday shopping in 2024 passed pre-pandemic levels, with 62% of us making a purchase.

It also revealed that 40.7% of shoppers spent more than they did in the previous year.

As the cost-of-living crisis and persistently high inflation continue to put pressure on our purchasing power, it remains to be seen what will happen in 2025.

