Do you really need to worry about arsenic in rice?

Recent alarming headlines about the levels of arsenic and other heavy metals in rice may have had you reconsidering your meal options.

But there's no need to panic – the risk is relatively small. And if you do eat a lot of rice, there are cooking tricks that can help minimise your exposure.

UK food safety standards are among the highest in the world, and while arsenic is a known toxin, the risk in foods is not necessarily about a single meal, but about long-term exposure.

There are some groups who need to take extra care, though.

Why is there arsenic in rice?

Arsenic is a naturally occurring substance found in soil. Because rice is grown in flooded conditions (eg wet rice fields) it absorbs inorganic arsenic more effectively than other grains.

Dr Manoj Menon , a soil scientist and lecturer from the University of Sheffield, explains: ‘Arsenic is a carcinogen and poison, and we should minimise exposure as much as we can. However, arsenic is also ubiquitous, and it is not possible to eliminate it completely from our food chain.’

So, some exposure is inevitable, but we can take steps to minimise that. Reasons to be reassured? The UK enforces high food safety standards (retained from EU law) including strict maximum limits for inorganic arsenic in food products.

Dr Menon also points out that ‘exposure risk is based on the amount of rice one consumes, and in the UK our per capita consumption is so low that it does not pose a serious concern, in comparison to Asian countries where rice is one of their major staples. Together with regulations and cooking methods, everyone can enjoy rice!’

Health? or Hype? Make the right choice with recommendations you can trust, backed by expert testing. Explore health recommendations

Are some rice varieties safer than others?

Different types of rice do have slightly different levels of arsenic in them, but there's no need to get too hung up on this, as the overall exposure level is still very low.

White vs brown rice White rice generally has lower arsenic levels. Brown rice has slightly higher levels as it is concentrated in the bran, but it does have other health benefits, so don't be put off

Varieties of rice Basmati and sushi rice typically test lower for arsenic.

Does how you cook rice impact arsenic levels?

Yes, it does. If you generally boil your rice with a small amount of water or to near-dry, any arsenic present will be reabsorbed into the rice, whereas using more water can cut levels. Dr Menon’s research has found that some cooking methods reduce arsenic levels by 54 to 58%.

These include boiling rice in larger quantities of water (six parts water to one part rice) and draining the excess water once cooked. No need to use more than this: it won't help much more and actually wastes nutrients.

Alternatively, you can try the PBA method (parboiled with absorption):

Add rice to pre-boiled water for 5 minutes, drain that water away, then add fresh water to finish cooking. This preserves the rice's consistency better than the other method.

Mackerel, sardines or salmon? We've analysed the top tinned fish for omega-3s

Rice vs other grains

While the overall risk is extremely low in the UK, if your diet includes a lot of rice and you're concerned, the simplest approach is to try to branch out a bit to other grains.

Introducing other grains into your diet not only lowers overall arsenic intake but also benefits your overall gut health and nutrient variety.

Which? nutritionist Shefalee Loth adds: 'Mixing it up by using different grains is the best way to ensure you're getting a wide range of micronutrients.'

Other grain options to consider

Type of grain Relative arsenic risk Other health benefits Quinoa Very low A complete protein that is also high in fibre Buckwheat Very low Good for the heart and for gluten-free diets Millet Very low High in magnesium and antioxidants Bulghur wheat Low Fast to cook and high in iron

Brown breads: we've analysed 60 loaves to find the healthiest picks

Rice advice for babies and toddlers

It's understandable that parents might be concerned, particularly as ‘baby rice’ is a common product fed to young children. The British Specialist Nutrition Association (BSNA) represents baby and young child food manufacturers, and we reached out to it for comment:

‘While parents are understandably concerned at the idea that arsenic may be in foods, we want to reassure them firstly that the UK has some of the strictest food safety controls in the world, and the rules for baby foods are stricter still.’

Levels for the general population Inorganic arsenic concentrations must be less than 0.20 mg/kg in white (polished) rice and less than 0.25 mg/kg in brown (unpolished) rice.

Levels for rice used in infant food The 'raw' rice bought by manufacturers to use as an ingredient must have concentrations of less than 0.10 mg/kg. Once it's turned into the finished product (like a jar of baby food), the limit can be as low as 0.02 mg/kg – which is 10 times stricter than standard white rice.

As the BSNA points out, this means that foods produced specifically for infants and young children are subject to inorganic arsenic limits that are around three times lower (or more) than those applied to equivalent general foods.

Where to take extra care: rice milk and children

Because children have smaller bodies, their relative exposure to arsenic is higher.

For this reason, the NHS has a firm rule : children under five should not have rice drinks as a substitute for breast milk, infant formula or cow's milk.

This is because young children tend to drink a lot of milk relative to their small size. Drinking rice milk creates a relatively high cumulative dose of arsenic that their smaller bodies aren't yet able to handle.

Rice milk made for general consumption is sold to ‘adult’ specific safety standards, not the standards for baby products.

Do note, however, that the Food Standards Authority (FSA) says a ‘splash’ of rice milk in a bowl of cereal or used in cooking once in a while is unlikely to cause harm. The ban is specifically on using it as a replacement drink for cow's milk or breast milk.

So is there cause for worry?

In a word: no. It's worth being aware of, particularly if you have young children and have considered giving them rice milk, but generally the risks are very low.

The UK has strict regulations, and if you are concerned or eat a lot of rice, tweaking your cooking methods or diversifying your grains can help to reduce exposure.