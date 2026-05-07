Does it matter when interest is paid on your fixed account?

Locking your savings into a fixed deal for more than a year can seem like an easy way to protect against future rate falls. But there’s more to it than that. Paying attention to when interest is paid can also have a big impact on your earnings.

Our analysis shows a third of longer-term fixes only pay interest at 'maturity', rather than monthly or annually. It may sound minor, but it can cost you hundreds of pounds in interest or mean you exceed your personal savings allowance (PSA).

Here, we explain why timing is important when it comes to making the most of fixed-rate savings.

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When do fixed bonds pay interest?

Fixed-rate savings accounts pay interest monthly, annually or at the end of the agreed term.

When we looked at Moneyfacts data on 5 May 2026, we found 67% of all fixed bonds lasting more than one year pay interest monthly or annually, but 33% pay when the account 'matures'. If you choose to fix for four years, however, our analysis shows 48% of accounts pay at the end of the term.

This table shows the top rates for fixed-term savings accounts lasting more than one year, with information on whether interest is paid monthly, annually or when the bond 'matures'. Results are ordered by term.

Account type Provider Interest rate (AER) Provider customer score Minimum investment Opening methods Interest paid One-year fixed rate UBL UK 4.68% n/a £2,000 Branch, internet, mobile app, postal Monthly, on maturity Two-year fixed rate Kent Reliance 4.69% 74% £1,000 Internet Monthly, yearly Three-year fixed rate Kent Reliance 4.66% 74% £1,000 Internet Monthly, yearly Four-year fixed rate Thisbank 4.57% n/a £100 Internet, mobile app Yearly Five-year fixed rate GB Bank 4.7% n/a £1,000 Internet Monthly, yearly Table notes: rates sourced from Moneyfacts on 6 May 2026 and based on a balance of £5,000. Provider customer score is based on savers' overall satisfaction with the brand and how likely they are to recommend it to others. n/a means sample size was too small for us to generate a provider score.



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Find out more: best savings account 2026

Why does it matter?

At first glance, how often interest is paid might not seem to matter.

Whether you choose to receive interest as a lump sum at the end of the term or have returns paid in monthly or annual chunks, you usually won’t be able to access the money until the fixed bond matures.

Plus, interest only counts towards your personal savings allowance (PSA) in the financial year you can access it, not when the money gets added to your pot. This means spreading interest payments over the course of the term won't help you dodge the taxman.

But there are still a number of compelling reasons it does pay to watch when your savings interest is paid.

Compounding

Choosing to have interest paid into the same account on a monthly or annual basis means you could benefit from compounding – the snowball effect of income earned from interest growing together with your original investment.

For example, let's say you put £10,000 into a five-year fix at the top rate of 4.7% AER. If interest is compounded annually, you’ll earn about £2,582 by maturity.

But if interest is not added to the balance during the term, you’d get just £2,350. That's £232 less.

You could face a tax bill

On the flip side, how your interest is paid can also affect your tax bill.

Basic-rate taxpayers have a PSA of £1,000. For higher-rate taxpayers, it's just £500. Additional-rate taxpayers don't have a PSA, meaning all their savings interest is subject to income tax. Any interest that exceeds the limit will be charged at your usual rate of income tax (20%, 40% or 45%).

For example, a basic-rate taxpayer opening today's market-leading three-year fix at 4.66% AER would exceed their PSA with around £7,154 saved if all the interest is taxed in one go, such as when a bond pays out at maturity. For higher-rate taxpayers, this falls to £3,577.

Because compounding increases the total amount of interest earned, the threshold for breaching the PSA is slightly lower, at around £6,979 for basic-rate taxpayers and £3,053 for higher-rate taxpayers.

From April 2027, the rates of income tax on savings interest are set to rise by two percentage points, meaning you could pay more on any interest above your allowance.

Find out more: Tax on savings interest explained

How can you reduce tax on savings?

A freeze on income tax thresholds until 2031 means more people are finding themselves pushed into higher tax bands.

The latest HMRC data shows the number of higher-rate taxpayers swelled by 13% between 2022-23 and 2023-24. There was an increase of 57% in the number of people paying the additional rate.

It's therefore more important than ever to seek out tax-free savings options. Here are a couple of ways you can reduce the bill.

1. Open an Isa

Putting money in an Isa means you can save up to £20,000 a year tax-free. Savers can deposit the full allowance into a cash Isa, stocks and shares Isa or innovative finance Isa, or any mix of the three types.

Bear in mind, however, that from April 2027, the amount you can hold in cash will fall to £12,000 for savers under 65. To use the full £20,000 Isa allowance, the remaining £8,000 would need to be invested in a stocks and shares Isa.

Find out more: best cash Isas 2026

2. Buy premium bonds

You can hold up to £50,000 tax-free in premium bonds. While they don't pay any interest on the money you save, every month you'll be entered into a prize draw with a chance of winning anything from £25 to £1m.

However, it's worth bearing in mind that for every millionaire jackpot winner there will be many, many people not winning anything at all. It really is the luck of the draw.

3. Split and save

Splitting your savings across several fixed-rate accounts of varying terms means you can spread out the interest payments across different tax years, and potentially reduce your tax bill.

For example, provided you don't need immediate access to the money, a large lump sum could be distributed evenly across one, two, three, four and five-year fixed-term savings accounts.

If you choose to have the interest paid upon maturity, then the income earned on your nest egg will also be spread across several tax years and won't take such a big bite out of your PSA.

Find out more: should you try the savings 'ladder' trend?

4. Top up your pension

You can get tax relief on pension contributions up to 100% of your earnings, or £3,600 if your earnings are lower. Most people also have a yearly limit of £60,000, known as the annual allowance, that resets on 6 April.

However, your personal limit might be higher or lower depending on your circumstances. For example, if you’re a high earner with an ‘adjusted income’ of more than £260,000, your annual allowance could be as little as £10,000.

You or your employer may be able to contribute more than the yearly limit and still receive tax relief. This is possible by carrying forward any unused allowances from the previous three tax years.