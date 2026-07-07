5 Great Value fridge freezers from our latest tests

When your fridge-freezer loses its cool on a warm summer’s day, you need to act swiftly. But you also need to avoid a random, pricey panic-buy.

So use our round-up of the Great Value fridge freezers our test lab has recently uncovered.

It should ensure your new fridge-freezer doesn’t bust your budget, and give you fresh salads and chilled rosé for years to come.

Go to our best fridge freezers guide to see our other top choices.

Just tested

Our new Great Value American-style fridge freezer has French doors and two freezer drawers. While it's not quite as spacious as we'd like, it's good at chilling and freezing: the number one job of a fridge freezer.

Under laboratory conditions, it kept its cool when we turned up the heat to mimic a scorching hot summer's day – and it's quiet and easy to use, too.

Expand table Model Which? test score Chilling power Freezing power Running cost Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 67% Great Value ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ £95 per year Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

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Annual running cost calculations are based on the July 2026 energy price cap of 26.11p per kWh for electricity.

We don't often find American-style fridge freezers we can deem Great Value, because they tend to be large, feature-packed and on the pricey side. But this one performed reasonably well in our rigorous lab testing and is easy on the wallet. Brianna Watson Which? researcher/writer

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Essential American fridge freezer features

Some American-style fridge freezers are overloaded with features, but you don't have to spend a fortune on bells and whistles to get a decent, easy-to-use appliance.

These are the features we’d say are essential.

Separate fridge and freezer thermostats These allow you to set accurate fridge and freezer temperatures.

These allow you to set accurate fridge and freezer temperatures. Digital display From setting the thermostat to programming functions such as fast-freeze, a digital display can make fridge freezers easier to set up and use.

From setting the thermostat to programming functions such as fast-freeze, a digital display can make fridge freezers easier to set up and use. Just a little more space than you actually need Fridge freezers work most efficiently when they are 75-80% full, so it's not a good idea to buy a much larger model than you need and end up chilling a load of empty space. As well as measured volume in litres, our fridge freezer reviews give you a rough idea of how many bags of shopping fit inside each fridge freezer. The smallest American models take around 14 bags, the largest, around 25 bags.

We’ve tested more than 250 fridge freezers. Go to our fridge freezer reviews to see them.

Our latest Great Value fridge freezers

Along with the top-scoring American model from our recent tests, we also found these Great Value models, listed here in score order.

Expand table Model Type Which? test score Chilling power Freezing power Running cost Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in Integrated 70% Great Value ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ £81 a year Integrated 68% Great Value ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ £73 a year Freestanding 67% Great Value ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ £90 a year American-style 66% Great Value ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ £94 a year









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Annual running cost calculations are based on the July 2026 energy price cap of 26.11p per kWh for electricity.



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How we test fridge freezers

Our reviews answer the important questions our members have about fridge freezers, including:

How quickly and how well will it chill and freeze my food?

How much will it add to my energy bills and how does that compare to other models?

Is it easy to use and easy to clean?

How noisy will it be in my kitchen?

Will it keep my food safe in a power cut?

Plus many more...

Great Value fridge freezers are at least 20% cheaper than the average price of the models we've tested (based on type) and, most importantly, they do pretty well in our tests, scoring 65% or more.

They must get three stars or more in our chilling and freezing tests and, because a fridge freezer is plugged in 24/7, they must get at least four stars for energy efficiency.

Freestanding fridge freezers must score at least 72% to become a Which? Best Buy, American-style models must score 68%.

Discover more about how we test fridge freezers.