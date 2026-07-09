Airline rules on hand luggage are about to change again. Here’s what you need to know

From 2027, you’ll be entitled to a free piece of hand luggage included in your plane ticket price — no more added fees

Following a rule change from the European Commission, airlines like Ryanair, EasyJet and Wizz will no longer be allowed to charge passengers for bringing a small case on board.

This will be in addition to the smallr personal item that these airlines currently allow for free, but must be placed under your seat..

The new rules won’t affect summer holidays this year — they come into effect in 2027, and the start date is yet to be announced.

Many budget airlines have cashed in on bag fees in recent years, repeatdeyl reducing free allowances and raising the cost of a cabin bag. Which? Travel recently found that just adding a bag can quadruple the original cost of the fare.

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Other new rules brought in to strengthen travellers’ rights include:

A ban on extra fees for correcting misspellings on plane tickets.

Passengers will be entitled to take their return flight even if they missed their outward flight.

Passengers with reduced mobility and disabilities will be entitled to compensation and rerouting if they miss their flight due to airport staff failing to get the to the gate on time.

New rules that ensure under 12s will be seated near an adult travelling with them, banning airlines for charging extra.

Buying new hand luggage? Choose a bag that will last and fit your airline’s specifications with our guide to the best cabin bags

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Will flight fares become more expensive?

Most passengers already pay for hand luggage on top of a base plane fare anyway (i.e. buying Ryanair’s Priority & Two Bags package). because these are not included in the base fare of many budget airlines, like Ryanair, Wizz Air and EasyJet

Fees from bags, as well as seats and other extras, are increasingly as important to airlines as the fare, as they now make billions from charging extra for things that were once included in your ticket.

It has become increasingly confusing for passengers to find out the total cost of their fare because bag fees have become so opaque. A recent Which? investigation looked at the prices of 1,500 cabin bags across Ryanair, Wizz Air and EasyJet and found the lowest advertised price was almost never available. As a result, the Advertising Standards Agency took action against EasyJet.

Budget airlines also push different bundles that include bags but are often poor value for money. Which? regularly recommends passengers ignore the bundles Ryanair recommends to customers.

What if I don’t want extra hand luggage?

You’ll still be able to travel light. The new rules allow airlines to have an ‘opt-out’, meaning travellers can choose not to book and pay for a second bag.

It’s not yet clear how this will operate.

Do UK airlines have to follow these EU rules?



No, but the reality is that they will have to. These rules apply to EU airlines, such as Ryanair, but also to airlines flying from the EU to the UK, including UK carriers such as EasyJet.



It would be impractical for UK carriers to apply one set of bag rules and charges on inbound flights from the EU, and outbound leg from the EU.

It’s likely UK carriers will implement the same rules on flights to the EU.