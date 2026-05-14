On a budget? Why I would never pay more than £40 for a cabin bag

Skipping checked bags for hand luggage can save you money, but there's no need to overpay for the case itself.

It's equally important to make sure you don’t get caught out at the sizers. If your bag’s too big you risk paying as much as £70 at the gate, wasting any savings you could have made by packing light.

The good news is that when we asked 1,811 travellers about their favourite cabin luggage brands, two emerged as budget-friendly but reliable options, proving to me that you don’t need to spend hundreds. They're also clear on sizing, so I know I'll get on the plane without paying extra fees at the gate.

These top, affordable labels are Which? Recommended Brands too. That means they produce luggage that’s built to last and fully covered, so a manufacturing defect won’t leave you out of pocket. Read on to find out which two brands we recommend, with underseat and overhead cabin bag options under £40.

If you’re looking to invest and want the most premium and robust materials, spending more can sometimes pay off – but you should read our survey of the best cabin luggage brands to find out which others are worth the higher price.

For more independent travel advice and recommendations, subscribe to Which? Travel .

Get a year of super-useful advice Who to book with, how to get the best deals plus inspiring destination ideas from the experts, for only £49 for the year. Join Which? Travel

Our pick for a cheap underseat cabin bag: Cabin Max

Underseat bag customer score 83%

The average price customers said they paid for an underseat bags £37

I've found that Cabin Max takes the headache out of choosing and packing carry-on luggage, even when my ticket only allows for a small bag that must fit under the seat in front. You filter its products online by the name of your airline to match the cabin restrictions, and one customer in our survey was pleased that their bag ‘is semi-rigid, which prevents a bulge and busting the sizer’.

In our survey, Which? readers appreciated its underseat bags for their clever designs, with compression straps and unpadded pockets that make use of every inch of space. Most styles are backpacks, but Cabin Max also sells mini suitcases for those who want wheels. Just bear in mind that these impact the amount of storage space you'll have.

Cabin Max bags offer budget-friendly prices. Survey respondents paid just £37 on average, and we found some for as little as £25 in the sale.

Compare retailer prices above or shop Cabin Max bags directly , or see the other best underseat cabin bag brands that travellers loved.

More than 1,500 holidaymakers also told us about the best full-sized suitcase brands that stand the test of time.

Our pick for a cheap large cabin bag: Tripp

Large cabin bag customer score 83%

The average price customers said they paid for a large cabin bags £40

Tripp was one of the highest-scoring large cabin bag brands in our survey, earning four-star ratings across several important categories, including storage capacity, lightweight designs and value for money. It was also one of the cheapest, with owners telling us they paid just £40 on average per bag.

Customers told us that Tripp’s slim, hard-shell designs maximise packing space, which is crucial for stingy size restrictions, while soft-shells provide handy external pockets.

You shouldn’t have to replace it any time soon – our survey respondents described their cases as 'hard wearing' and 'sturdy', but also lightweight and 'easy to manoeuvre and lift into the locker'.

With so much to offer, choosing a large Tripp cabin bag is a smart move for quality at a lower price, with plenty on sale from just £35 to around £60.

Tripp suitcases are available to buy at Next , Amazon or directly from Tripp's website .

If you're open to paying a bit more, Tripp wasn't the only high-scoring brand in our survey. Eastpak is a Which? Recommended Provider and its bags stood out for their durability. See the full results of the 11 cabin luggage brands we surveyed here.

What size cabin bag should I buy?

Airlines currently set their own luggage size restrictions, meaning they can vary from airline to airline. This can make for expensive mistakes at the airport if you get it wrong.

For this reason, it's best to buy carry-ons tailored to the airline you fly with most frequently. For example, BA and Jet2 have generous allowances, permitting both a large cabin bag up to 56 x 45 x 25cm and a separate handbag with their cheapest tickets.

But the lowest fares on budget carriers like easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air restrict passengers to one small underseat bag, and the specific dimensions differ by company. And, if you upgrade to a large cabin bag, those allowances vary again.

If you only want to buy one set of luggage to fit all airlines, buy one that matches Ryanair's restrictions: 40 x 30 x 20cm for an underseat bag and 55 x 40 x 20cm for a large cabin bag, as it has the smallest allowance of the major airlines.

Things might change in future – a new EU resolution aims to end hidden fees and confusing restrictions by guaranteeing passengers one underseat bag and a cabin bag on every EU flight. Several budget airlines are fighting the change, but it could become law by 2027, so watch this space.

See our full guide to airline carry-on allowances for more details.