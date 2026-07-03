'How can I fix a hole in plasterboard?' Expert advice from Which? Trusted Traders

‘I have a hole in my plasterboard, caused by trying various special plasterboard rawl plugs, all of which wouldn’t hold the item they were meant to (which was a fixing for a stair gate, so not overly heavy). What is the best way to repair the hole? Filler just falls into the void behind it.’ Which? member

Plastering is tricky and time-consuming, and might be best left to the professionals for the best results. Some traders advised using expanding foam as a quick solution, while others noted that this method wouldn’t be strong enough to hold the stair gate if you attempted to remount it. Read on for further advice.

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1. Filler falls through because there’s no backing behind the plasterboard

Elite Installations (South Yorkshire) Limited shared the following advice:

Filler can sometimes fall through if there’s no backing behind the plasterboard. The best fix is:

Cut the hole into a neat square.

Insert a small piece of timber behind and screw it in place.

Fix a plasterboard patch to the timber.

Use scrim tape (a fiberglass tape sometimes called drywall mesh tape) over the joins, then apply filler.

Once dry, sand smooth and redecorate.

This gives a solid repair that won’t fail.

If refitting the stair gate, avoid plasterboard fixings – secure it into a stud or add timber behind for strength.

For further advice, plus a list of tools you’ll need to do the job, visit our step-by-step guide on how to plaster a wall

2. Fit timber battens or a sheet of plywood behind the hole

Nova Design & Build London shared the following advice:

It’s often best to cut a larger rectangular or square hole that covers all the existing damage.

Take the plasterboard out and fit timber battens behind (or a small sheet of 18mm plywood that you can insert through the opening you cut). If you fit timber battens, make sure that one of them is positioned where you originally wanted to fit the rawl plug.

Then screw through the plasterboard into the timber/plywood to hold it in place.

If you managed to get the plywood or timber batten positioned where you want to fit the rawl plug, you can now drive a screw directly into it through the plasterboard

Cut a matching plasterboard patch to cover the hole you cut and fix it by driving screws into the timber battens/plywood.

Tape the joins with scrim tape or jointing tape, then fill over with Polyfilla, EasiFill or similar fillers. Let it dry, sand (for the best finish, fill again, let it dry and sand) with 180-grit sandpaper and paint with two coats (let the paint fully dry between coats).

If you managed to get the plywood or timber batten positioned where you want to fit the rawl plug, you can now drive a screw directly into it through the plasterboard. This will provide a strong fixing for your stair gate.

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3. Use expanding foam for a quick fix

For a relatively quick fix, some traders recommend using expanding foam, followed by a coat or two of filler.

Other traders caution against it, however, as expanding foam is notoriously sticky and can expand unpredictably. You'll likely get better results with expanding foam on solid walls.

It also cures into a porous, spongy texture, so the filler you apply over the top could crack. You can use scrim tape for extra reinforcement and to help prevent cracks.

The Which? The Trusted Traders we asked had slightly different methods when it comes to using expanding foam, so we've summarised each below.

D.A. Elias Builders : Use expanding foam, let that set, cut it back, then fill with a filler. Rub it down once it’s set.

Use expanding foam, let that set, cut it back, then fill with a filler. Rub it down once it’s set. Balance & Company (Essex) Limited : Fill it with gun foam first – only a small amount, as it expands. Then cut back the excess, and when it’s dry, go over it with a filler like EasiFill, then sand it down flush.

Fill it with gun foam first – only a small amount, as it expands. Then cut back the excess, and when it’s dry, go over it with a filler like EasiFill, then sand it down flush. Wittick Building Ltd : Fill it with gap-filling foam, then, once it’s dry, trim off any excess. Apply a small piece of scrim tape over the area and cover with filler. This will likely need two coats for a smooth finish.

Another quick-fix option (if the hole isn’t very big) is to use a mesh repair patch, such as Gyproc EasiPatch Plasterboard (£8.50, available from Toolstation ). Apply it over the hole, then add a couple of layers of filler over the top.

Did you know we test stair gates? In addition to safety, durability and ease of use, we also test whether they permanently damage your walls. Discover the best stair gates

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You can also check out pricing guide to find out how much plastering costs