'Should I convert my garage?' Expert advice from Which? Trusted Traders

‘We have a detached five-bedroom home with a double garage, but no car. Should we extend our kitchen into it or keep it as a garage? It’s expensive to do, so it needs to be a worthwhile investment.’ Which? member

If you rarely use your garage for parking, converting it into extra kitchen space could improve your home’s layout and cost less than building a full extension. But before giving up valuable storage or covered parking, there are several factors to consider, including planning rules, insulation and even your property’s appeal to future buyers.

To help weigh up the pros and cons of converting a garage, we checked in with three Which? Trusted Traders who specialise in home improvement. Read on for their advice.

Use Which? Trusted Traders to find a reliable professional near you.

1. ‘Can your home work without a garage?’

Barry Knipes from home-conversion firm Roberts & Co says:

'It’s a good question, with many possible answers depending on lots of variables.

'The first thing to consider is whether the property can lose its garage altogether. It’s a lot of money to convert one, so it would be a shame to have to convert it back in the future. We can assume a five-bedroom detached house is quite large, with a decent-sized driveway, suggesting parking isn’t a problem. That points towards “yes, it can”.

'The other two main things to consider are the view and position of the house. Does the garage look onto a road? Is that the view you want while eating breakfast in the morning? And is the garage north or south-facing? If it is south-facing, the house could benefit from windows being installed in place of the garage doors to let more natural light in.

'If the existing kitchen is bright, has plenty of daylight and provides a nice view of the garden, but struggles for space, some of the garage could be used as an extension of the kitchen rather than becoming the main kitchen area.

We can assume a five-bedroom detached house is quite large, with a decent-sized driveway, suggesting parking isn’t a problem. That points towards “yes, it can”.

‘Areas such as a laundry room or a walk-in pantry, or both, could be created in the garage space, freeing up cupboard and appliance space in the main kitchen. Laundry rooms need ventilation and pantries should be kept cool, meaning the existing garage might not need insulating in these instances, which could help reduce conversion costs.

‘One useful hack is to map out the space yourself and take it to your preferred kitchen supplier. They may be able to create free 3D renders of a kitchen design, giving you a clearer idea of how the new space could look.'

Barry also told us about various other costs to consider, including:

Council fees – Planning permission may be required if the facade of the house is being changed.

– Planning permission may be required if the facade of the house is being changed. Architect fees – Drawings will be needed to submit to the council.

– Drawings will be needed to submit to the council. Structural engineer fees – If opening the garage into the house requires removing internal walls, a structural engineer will be necessary.

‘It’s not a straightforward answer, but hopefully this provides enough food for thought to help you decide on the best course of action.’

We've consulted builders, estate agents and our home improvement experts to create an expert guide on kitchen planning and layout ideas.

2. ‘Consider converting only part of the existing double garage’

Tony Swainston, a qualified Building Surveyor in Basingstoke, told us:

‘Garage conversions are generally a cost-effective way to increase internal living space and are typically far cheaper than constructing a full extension. However, it’s important to recognise that future buyers may still expect a garage, not only for vehicle storage but also for use as a workshop or for storing items such as bicycles, tools and freezers.

‘With this in mind, you may wish to consider converting only part of the existing double garage, thereby retaining some practical storage space while still achieving the desired kitchen improvement. It is common to see properties where a smaller residual garage remains sufficient for a motorbike, bicycles or garden furniture, while the remainder has been successfully incorporated into the main living space.

Future buyers may still expect a garage, not only for vehicle storage but also for use as a workshop or for storing items such as bicycles, tools and freezers.

‘If you proceed with a conversion, it would be beneficial to incorporate a utility room into the new layout – unless you already have one. This is a highly desirable feature in family homes and helps to maintain separation between kitchen and laundry activities.

‘You should also consider whether the property has adequate parking, once part or all of the garage is lost. Sufficient driveway or off-street parking is important for maintaining market appeal.

‘Finally, if the existing garage doors are retained externally, the work may fall under permitted development, meaning planning permission is not normally required. However, Building Regulations approval will still be necessary, particularly in relation to insulation, fire separation, structural alterations and ventilation.’

Find out more about permitted development in our guide to building regulations and planning permission.

3. ‘An underused garage could add more value as kitchen space’

Experts at Farrelly Ltd, a family-run construction company, told us:



‘For a five-bedroom detached home, the decision to convert a double garage into additional kitchen space should be based on both lifestyle needs and long-term value.

‘If the garage is not being used for parking and your kitchen feels limited, converting or extending into the space could significantly improve how the home functions. Modern buyers tend to prioritise large, open-plan kitchen and living areas over unused garage space, meaning a well-designed kitchen extension can often add more value than retaining a garage.

A thoughtfully planned, high-spec kitchen that integrates seamlessly with the rest of the home is far more likely to improve both resale appeal and day-to-day living.

‘That said, it’s important to consider local expectations. In some areas, losing all covered parking can affect a property’s appeal, so incorporating alternative storage or retaining part of the garage could help maintain balance.

‘From an investment perspective, garage conversions are typically more cost-effective than full extensions, but much of the benefit comes down to quality design. A thoughtfully planned, high-spec kitchen that integrates seamlessly with the rest of the home is far more likely to improve both resale appeal and day-to-day living.

‘In most cases, where the garage is underused, improving the kitchen space is the more worthwhile investment, provided it is designed with both practicality and future buyers in mind.’

Our guide to home extension and conversion ideas includes advice on garage conversions.

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If you need help transforming your garage into usable living space, visit Which? Trusted Traders or use the search tool below to find a specialist near you: