How regular gifting could reduce your inheritance tax bill

Help with inheritance tax
Our money guidance team has decades of experience in inheritance tax and estate planning. As a Which? Money member you get unlimited access to them via phone included in your subscription.Find out more
By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
Many people could be missing out on a valuable inheritance tax (IHT) exemption because they don't realise it exists.
New research found that seven in 10 UK adults are unaware that regular gifts made from surplus income can be exempt from inheritance tax. The survey, by insurer Canada Life, also found that three in 10 gifts made by over-55s in the past seven years were funded this way.
Here's how the 'normal expenditure out of income' exemption works, who can use it and what you'll need to do to make sure your gifts qualify.
Giving money away during your lifetime can reduce the value of your estate for inheritance tax purposes.
Many people know about the £3,000 annual gifting allowance or the seven-year rule, where larger gifts usually become exempt if you survive for seven years. But there's another, lesser-known exemption called 'normal expenditure out of income'.
It allows some regular gifts made from your surplus income to be immediately exempt from IHT, provided they meet HMRC's conditions.
Although IHT currently affects a relatively small proportion of estates, more families could be drawn into the tax in the coming years, as thresholds remain frozen and unused pension pots are due to become part of many estates from April 2027.
Although the exemption is set out in law, whether your gifts qualify depends on your individual circumstances and whether your executors can show HMRC that the conditions have been met.
The main conditions are:
The gifts must be made from your regular net income rather than your savings or other capital. Income can include your salary, pension, rental income, dividends and savings interest.
It's not necessarily the account the money comes from that matters. Instead, your executors must be able to show that you had enough surplus income available to cover the gifts.
If income has built up over time or been reinvested into capital products, HMRC may treat it as capital rather than income. If you make gifts from capital, they won't qualify for this exemption, even if you make those gifts every month. Those gifts will instead usually fall under the normal seven-year IHT rules.
The gifts must form part of your normal spending. This could be a monthly standing order to help a child with household bills, an annual contribution towards a grandchild's school fees or a regular birthday payment.
There's no set frequency, but HMRC will expect to see evidence that you intended the gifts to be regular rather than one-off payments.
There is no fixed period over which you must show a pattern of giving, but a span of three to four years would normally be considered reasonable. A shorter period may still qualify if your executors can show there was a clear commitment to continue the gifts, such as a standing order or written evidence of your intentions.
The gifts should also be broadly comparable in size, although HMRC recognises they may vary if they're linked to fluctuating income, such as dividends, or changing costs, such as school fees.
After making the gifts, you must still have enough income left to maintain your usual standard of living.
This includes your regular household bills and day-to-day spending, as well as lifestyle costs such as holidays or travel. If gifting means you need to rely on your savings or other capital to cover your normal costs, the exemption may not apply.
The exemption is based on your individual surplus income, not your household's combined income. This means each person's income and expenditure is considered separately.
For example, if your monthly income is £3,000, your usual living costs are £2,500 and you give away £400 each month, you still have enough income left to cover your expenses. But if you gift £800 a month and need to use savings to meet your usual costs, HMRC may decide the exemption doesn't apply.
Our money guidance team has decades of experience in inheritance tax and estate planning. As a Which? Money member you get unlimited access to them via phone included in your subscription.Find out more
Even if your gifts meet HMRC's conditions, your executors will usually need to claim the exemption after your death. Keeping clear records can make it much easier to show that the gifts qualify.
Find out more: ways to avoid inheritance tax
Check your retirement income plans are ready with the specialists at Destination RetirementGet started
Which? earns a commission to fund its not-for-profit mission if you buy a product via this service
We asked Which? members in our Facebook group whether they knew about the surplus income gifting rule. While some said they were already using it to pass money to family members during their lifetime, many admitted they had never heard of the exemption or confused it with the better-known £3,000 annual gifting allowance.
One member, Mike, said he had set up a standing order to make regular gifts to his grandchildren.
Others said they had little or no surplus income to give away because of the rising cost of living, with some concerned that regular gifts would affect their own standard of living. One member, Simon, joked: 'Surplus income sounds like leftover wine. Doesn't exist!'