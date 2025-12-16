5 inheritance tax rules to know when gifting money in 2026

Giving cash in 2026 is a simple way to help out your loved ones. Just make sure it doesn't come back to bite them.



Money and other assets you give away in the seven years before your death may be treated like they still belong to you.

This could result in (or add to) your estate being charged inheritance tax. In most cases this will be paid from your estate — reducing what your beneficiaries receive — but if the estate can't pay, the recipients of gifts could be approached by HMRC.

That said, there are certain IHT rules you can use over the next year to pass on money completely tax-free.

Here, we explain how HMRC finds out about cash gifts, and the five IHT tax rules you should know when giving money this year.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How will HMRC know about your gifts?

Let’s say you pulled out £3,000 from your account and gave it to your niece to give her a bit of help to buy a new car.

If you don’t tell HMRC, how will it know? Well, it won’t. Not immediately, that is, as there's no legal requirement to report this gift at the time it's made.

The primary way HMRC learns about gifts is during the probate process after your death.

The executor of your will — or administrator of your estate — is legally required to complete IHT forms, which ask for details of gifts made in the seven years before death.

The executor will examine your financial records, bank statements, and personal papers to identify any significant gifts. If they see a large cash withdrawal or bank transfer without an obvious explanation, they will likely record it as a gift to be included in the IHT calculation.

The executor is personally responsible for ensuring the IHT forms are accurate and complete. If they fail to disclose any gifts, then this can potentially result in penalties for the estate.

Find out more: inheritance tax planning and tax-free gifts

5 ways to avoid IHT on monetary gifts

By taking advantage of all the gifting rules for IHT, you can make sure you don't leave your family with a shock tax bill after you've gone.

1. Use your annual exemption

Every tax year, you can give away up to £3,000 in total — in cash or gifts — without any IHT to worry about. This is the annual gifting allowance. You can give this entire amount to one person or divide it among several different people.

Don’t worry if you don’t make full use of your allowance over the year, as anything unused can be rolled over into the new tax year – but only for one year.

This means that you could give up to £6,000 across two tax years without your loved ones facing an IHT charge.

Find out more: inheritance tax calculator

2. Make small gifts

There is a separate Small Gift Exemption allowing you to give gifts worth up to £250 to any number of people each year — and these gifts will not affect your £3,000 annual allowance.

However, if you use any other tax allowance to give a gift to a specific person, you cannot also claim the small gift exemption for them in the same year.

'Use a Junior Isa if gifting money to children' Parents and grandparents can use a Junior Isas (Jisas) if they are gifting money to loved ones under the age of 18. Jisas are tax-free savings accounts for children, which means the child won’t need to pay any tax on any interest or returns they gain. For the current tax year, the yearly savings limit for a Jisa is £9,000. This means that, even if more than one person is contributing to the same one, you could use all of your inheritance tax exemption allowance of £3,000 and there would still be £6,000 that other people can put in. Deputy editor of Which? Money Sam Richardson says: ‘If giving money to children for when they’re older, get the right type of Junior Isa. 'While losses are possible, an investment junior Isa could multiply the money they receive several times over compared to a Junior cash Isa, entirely tax-free. 'Plus, they will have many years to ride out market shocks. It becomes a stocks and shares Isa when they reach 18. Only a child’s parents can set up a junior Isa for them, but once it’s open, anyone can pay into it.' Find out more: best Junior cash Isas and best investment Jisas

3. Take advantage of the wedding exemption

If you've been invited to a wedding and want to give a cash gift, make use of the several allowances for weddings.

Under IHT rules, for weddings, you can give:

£5,000 to your children

£2,500 to your grandchildren

£1,000 to anyone else.

You can also combine the wedding gift allowance with any other allowances — .except for the small gift allowance. For example, you could combine the £2,500 wedding allowance for a grandchild with your £3,000 annual allowance to give a total of £5,500 tax-free.

Find out more: 7 things to know about inheritance tax changes and your pension .

4. Understand the 'secret' surplus income rule

Another little-known and powerful IHT tip is the so-called 'gifts from surplus income' exemption, and not many people are aware of it. According to a freedom of information request by The Telegraph , it was only used by 430 people in 2022.

Under the rule, you can make regular payments to someone to help financially support them if it's part of your normal expenditure. There’s no set cap here on how much you can give, and to qualify for this exemption, you must ensure that the payments are made from your income and not from your savings.

You must also establish an accurate and clear pattern of payments, and finally, it cannot negatively impact your standard of living.

According to Fidelity, a couple each giving £5,000 every year for seven years could potentially give gifts totalling £70,000 and save £28,000 in IHT.

Find out more: do you pay inheritance tax on premium bonds?

5. Plan when you make the gift

Even if your gift exceeds the standard tax-free allowances, it may still avoid an IHT bill thanks to the seven-year rule. A large gift is initially known as a Potentially Exempt Transfer (PET) because the IHT charge only applies if you die within seven years of making it.

So, if you survive the full seven years, the gift becomes completely exempt from IHT. If you die sooner, however, your beneficiaries will be taxed on the gift using a sliding scale, known as Taper Relief.

The principle is simple – the longer the period between giving the gift and your death, the lower the IHT charge will be:

Less than three years: 40%

Three to four years: 32%

Four to five years: 24%

Five to six years: 16%

Six to seven years: 8%

More than seven years: 0%

It’s worth noting that gifts made in the seven years before you die are set against your £325,000 tax-free inheritance tax allowance first, in the order they were given.

This means if your gifts exceed that limit, there will be no tax-free allowance left to cover the rest of your estate, such as your home or savings. Our guide on inheritance tax explains how the rules work and when you might want to get specialist advice.

Get a year of super-useful advice Get the best deals, avoid scams and grow your savings with expert guidance all year for only £36.75 – that’s 25% off. Join Which? Money Offer ends 8th January 2026

Make sure you keep records

When making financial gifts — no matter how big or small — it’s important to keep accurate records, even if it was just a one-off.

You'll need to make a note of exactly what was gifted, for example, money, property, jewellery, or shares, and the value of the gift at the time. You can keep your records in whatever format you prefer, whether that’s a notebook, spreadsheet or digital file. You should then update your records every time you gift money to someone.

After your death, your executors (the people handling your estate) are responsible for reporting all gifts on the IHT400 form, especially any you made in the seven years before you died.

Make sure you store your records safely and make sure your executors know exactly where to find them. This step saves your family time, stress, and potential tax trouble later on.