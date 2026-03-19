How the British Embassy can help in a crisis

Hundreds of thousands of British travellers have been stranded abroad due to the conflict in the Middle East. Many flying via Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha – some of the world's busiest travel hubs – have been thrown into chaos after flights were cancelled and airspace closed.

So what can you expect from the British Embassy if you’re in need of assistance overseas?

A war or a natural disaster, like an earthquake or hurricane, can be a traveller’s worst nightmare. It doesn’t even need to be a national emergency: being robbed or losing your passport can be just as stressful.

This article first appeared in Which? Travel magazine. We don't accept freebies from travel companies, airlines, or hotels, so you can be sure that our investigations, recommendations, and reviews are completely unbiased

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British Embassy, high commission or consulate?

Embassies are in capital cities; high commissions are the equivalent in Commonwealth countries. Consulates are smaller diplomatic offices that assist citizens abroad. And none have a general duty of care to British nationals – help is discretionary. Half of Which? members we surveyed assumed it was a legal right. In fact, they can do a lot less than you might think.

These are the scenarios you might find yourself in abroad – and what help you can (or can’t) expect from the embassy.

What should you do if a crisis breaks out at your destination?

As well as war, this could include a terrorist attack, political unrest, a pandemic or a natural disaster involving British nationals abroad.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) warns that the response it can provide is ‘limited’ – particularly in countries where it has already advised against travel. So before you fly, check government travel advice for your destination: regular updates are published on gov.uk . You can also sign up for email alerts. Of course, most incidents are impossible to predict.

If a large number of Brits are at risk of injury or death, extra staff will be flown in to help on the ground, and an emergency hotline will be set up.

In exceptional circumstances, where commercial flights are no longer available, the consulate may also arrange charter flights. British nationals were recently flown home from Dubai and Muscat, Oman amid the conflict in the Middle East. These flights are not free, however; a third of you believed they would be. Instead, seats will be offered for a ‘reasonable fee’. If you don’t have the money, the consulate can offer you a loan ‘as a last resort’, but it must be paid back within six months.

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What the British Embassy can do if you’re the victim of crime overseas

If you’ve been robbed or physically assaulted abroad, dealing with the local authorities can be daunting, particularly if there’s a language barrier. The consulate can’t investigate the crime itself or provide legal advice, but it will point you in the right direction for an English-speaking lawyer or interpreter if needed.

For victims of rape or sexual assault, the consulate will request an interview with a female police officer if this is a preference and help arrange a medical examination.

Data shows that Spain was the country where most Brits fell victim to crime (and sought consular help) in 2024 – most likely because it has the most UK visitors – followed by Turkey and France.

What if you’re the one being detained by police? The consulate can’t provide legal assistance – 42% of you wrongly believed that it could.

It also can’t prevent you from being deported or arrange for you to receive better treatment in prison, although it will raise the alarm if it has concerns about the standard of conditions you’re placed in.

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The help you can expect if a relative goes missing or dies abroad

If a travel companion goes missing, the consulate won’t help you look for them: 29% of you wrongly assumed that it would. It will merely point you in the direction of the local authorities or charitable organisations that specialise in tracing missing people.

It also can’t pay a ransom if there’s a kidnapping, but it will work with the country’s government to try to get the hostage released safely.

If a family member dies abroad, the consulate will do all it can to contact the next of kin before the news is released to the media. It can inform you of the cost of a local burial or cremation, or of transporting the body back to the UK (known as repatriation).

It can’t actually arrange any of these services (36% of you believed it would) – or cover any expenses – but it will help you transfer money from friends or family in the UK if necessary.

What happens if you have a medical emergency overseas?

If you’re admitted to hospital, the consulate will aim to contact you within 24 hours of being notified and arrange a visit if appropriate.

It can also help you communicate with hospital staff if they don’t speak English. However, it will not pay any medical bills.

That’s why it’s essential you have comprehensive travel insurance, which is valid for the duration of your trip and covers any pre-existing medical conditions.

You should also carry a free Ehic or Ghic (European or Global Health Insurance Card) so you can access state healthcare in the EU and other participating countries, at the same price as a local resident.

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What if there’s no British Embassy at your destination?

Not every country has an embassy, including popular holiday spots Cape Verde, Turks and Caicos Islands and the Cayman Islands.

You can find the full list here , including information on where to go instead. For example, British nationals in St Lucia are directed to the British High Commission in Barbados.