How to clean wooden spoons, chopping boards and other wooden kitchen tools

Your wooden kitchen tools may have seen better days.

Wooden spoons, chopping boards and rolling pins are ubiquitous kitchen staples, but advice on how to clean them properly is often confusing. In fact, you’re likely to see misleading claims, like boiling them in water, that do more harm than good.

Ensuring they're cleaned thoroughly can take a little extra time and effort, but it's well worth it.

To cut through the noise, we asked our experts to explain how to clean and revive kitchen tools properly, so your collection can stay healthy and durable.

Can you put a wooden spoon in the dishwasher – or boil it?

It may be tempting to toss all your wooden utensils into the dishwasher, and you may have seen online advice saying you can.

Some social media hacks even suggest you can deep-clean your spoons by putting them in a pot of boiling water.

However, whether it’s spoons, boards or chopsticks, our experts strongly advise keeping anything wooden out of the dishwasher – and avoid treating them with boiling water. Instead, you should only wash them by hand.

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Our expert says:

‘The high heat of a dishwasher will cause wooden spoons to splinter and split, and any cracks are ideal breeding grounds for bacteria. High heat and long wash cycles strip natural oils, leaving spoons dry, rough and more likely to absorb moisture and odours.’

Andrew Laughlin, Which? dishwasher expert

How should you clean wooden spoons and utensils?

To wash your wooden utensils by hand, all you need is washing-up liquid and plenty of hot water. Wood absorbs odours and flavours quickly, so it’s key to wash them soon after use.

Choose a Best Buy washing-up liquid . It's better to go with something unscented.

. It's better to go with something unscented. Quickly scrub away any visible food particles with a sponge or cloth (if you leave wooden spoons, chopping boards or rolling pins soaking in water, the wood can swell and crack).

Pat the utensil dry with a clean tea towel, then leave it to air-dry thoroughly.

Are wooden spoons hygienic?

Wooden spoons and chopping boards are hygienic. However, it's important to wash them thoroughly between uses.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says there is a 'significant risk of microbiological cross-contamination' if items such as chopping boards aren't kept clean.

How to clean a wooden chopping board safely

The same care rules for wooden spoons apply to chopping boards. Most manufacturers provide care instructions with their products, so be sure to check those first.

That being said, these tips apply to most wooden boards:

Be quick: clean right after use to help prevent staining.

Never soak your board in water. Soaking creates cracks in the wood, which can harbour bacteria.

Always handwash. Gently wipe clean with a sponge and warm soapy water, then rinse.

Grab a clean towel and dry immediately.

Leave upright to air-dry. Don’t let the board sit in a pool of water

For stains or lingering odours, you could try sprinkling some salt on to the board and scrubbing with half a lemon.

Our expert says:

'We don’t recommend using the same board for meat, poultry and vegetables, as there’s a risk of passing harmful bacteria from raw meat to other foods. Colour-coded chopping boards offer a smart solution to this problem.

'If separate boards aren't possible, cut veg first, then wash the board thoroughly with hot, soapy water and dry it fully before preparing raw meat.

'Keep an eye out for deep cuts in your board. They can trap bacteria and make thorough cleaning harder. If your board is heavily worn down, it’s best to replace it.'

Louise Sayers, Which? chopping board expert

Are wooden chopping boards better than plastic ones?

We’ve tested both wooden boards and plastic ones. While our experts found wooden ones are harder to maintain and clean than plastic boards, which can usually go in the dishwasher, wooden boards offer an overall better chopping experience.

Some studies have found fewer recoverable bacteria on wooden kitchen boards than plastic ones, but a well-cleaned plastic board is still very hygienic.

More broadly, the latest research suggests microplastics can cause significant environmental harm.

Our expert says:

‘Using plastic chopping boards can cause tiny fragments of plastic to break off into your food, and so could be a source of microplastics ingestion.

‘If you’re concerned about microplastics, we suggest avoiding plastic chopping boards.’

Olivia Howes, senior sustainability writer at Which?

If you’re in the market for a new chopping board, read our reviews of the best chopping boards before you buy

Should you oil wooden spoons and chopping boards?

It’s a good idea to oil your wooden kitchen utensils regularly to help prevent splintering and cracking.

How often you do depends on how regularly they’re used, but here are signs it’s probably time to grab a bottle of oil:

The wood is looking dry and dull

If you sprinkle a few drops of water on a spoon or chopping board and it soaks into the wood, you should treat it with oil

It’s best to go with food-grade mineral oil and avoid cooking oils such as olive oil, as they can leave your utensils feeling sticky and unpleasant.

Once the mineral oil has been absorbed, add a little protection by rubbing in a small amount of food-grade beeswax. This can keep the wood in peak condition and extend your utensils’ lifespan.

We haven’t tested these ourselves yet, but these are some popular options for wooden board care:

Furniture Clinic Cutting Board Care Kit SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026731

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026731 Chopping Board Oil SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026737

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026737 Chopping Board Beeswax Conditioner SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026739

See our tried-and-tested kitchen rolls to make your other everyday cleaning tasks a breeze

At some point, there’s only so much cleaning you can do before it’s time to toss them out.

Experts suggest replacing wooden spoons, boards or rolling pins once they show deep cracks, splintering or if there are persistent smells. Otherwise, you run the risk of bacterial contamination.

However, with the right care quality wooden utensils can last for years – so regular gentle cleaning and proper oiling will help you get the most out of them.