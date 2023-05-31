The big dishwasher debate: should cutlery go up or down?

Countless household debates have been sparked off by the simple loading of a dishwasher. At the heart of the problem comes the question: should you stack the cutlery up or down? Many people are rigid in their view, while others go either way.

It’s certainly safer not to stack sharp implements such as knives upright, and you also have easy access to the handles for unloading. However, for other cutlery, many people prefer to load it upright for better cleaning.

Both arguments have merit, as you’ll see below.

What do manufacturers say?

LG advises to ‘place forks and spoons in the cutlery basket with their handles downwards’.

Bosch suggests knives should be placed sharp edge down, while other cutlery should be mixed up to prevent nesting and blocking off water.

Beko also says that knives should be placed with handles up in the air to ensure loading and emptying is comfortable and safe.

The case for loading cutlery pointing up

When cutlery points upwards, it is more exposed to the water jets rather than being buried at the bottom of the basket. Also, you can visibly see if the cutlery is nesting together and will be able to separate it more easily.

The case for loading cutlery pointing down

In a word, safety. Sharper implements such as knives should be loaded with the blades facing down so you don’t accidentally grab it.

Another advantage is that it’s easier to unload items if their handles are facing up. Also, you avoid touching the ends of the cutlery.

The verdict: which is best, up or down?

While we don't like to sit on the fence, we’d say both. Sharper implements should always be placed blade down – though you may want to avoid putting them in the dishwasher entirely to prevent blunting, but that’s another story entirely.

Everything else should be placed in an alternating pattern up and down to prevent them nesting together and give you the best chance of top-quality cleaning. While unloading may take a little longer, we think it's worth it.

Extra tips for loading cutlery

Mix up your cutlery with enough space between the different items for it to all clean effectively. Longer utensils tend to be better off laid down on the top rack.

Cutlery baskets are generally easier to load and have the advantage of being easy to remove and taken to the cutlery drawer for quick unloading. Loading cutlery trays requires more precision. However, not having a cutlery basket can free up more usable space in the lower basket for larger saucepans and bakeware.

High-quality chef’s knives should be kept out of the dishwasher to prevent blunting. It’s also better to wash wooden items by hand to stop them splintering.

For a more in-depth look, check out our complete guide on how to load your dishwasher.