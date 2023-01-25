Surprising items you can and can't put in the dishwasher

Obviously you know you can use your dishwasher for plates, mugs and cutlery, but how about make-up brushes, refrigerator drawers and toothbrush holders?

There's a number of unexpected items you can clean in your dishwasher. However before you start throwing in anything and everything, there are certain items where hand washing is always best.

To help you work out which is which – and avoid having to replace items that aren't dishwasher-safe – we've rounded up a handy list of things you can clean in your dishwasher and some that you definitely should not.

5 things you can put in your dishwasher

1. Make-up brushes, plastic hairbrushes and combs

Make sure to use an eco or low-temperature delicate wash for your brushes and combs as a hot wash could damage them.

Put them in the top rack with your glasses and mugs where the water pressure and temperature are lower to protect the bristles.

If you're putting in your hairbrushes, make sure you remove any trapped hair first as it will tangle up and clog the filter, which is an extra job you don't want to be dealing with.

2. Plastic baby toys, bottles, dummies, cutlery and dishes

Many baby items can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Some models even come with high-heat programs specifically for this, often called 'Hygiene' or 'Baby Protect'.

In some dishwashers, these programs combine an intensive wash with a rinse that includes a burst of higher temperature up to 70°C. In others, a higher temperature short-burst rinse finishes off a normal wash program.

These programs are often promoted as leaving dishes germ-free or sterilised. Some dishwashers even come with accessories for baby items.

3. Refrigerator shelves and drawers

Thoroughly cleaning and drying your fridge shelves and drawers is a real chore.

They're big and unwieldy, but if you can squeeze them into your dishwasher, you could save yourself the effort. You'll want to use a slightly cooler eco-wash, or even just a quick 30-minute one.

As with all the other plastic items on this list, make sure the high heat doesn't damage them.

4. Toothbrush holders and soap trays

The bottom of a toothbrush holder or soap tray can be a sorry sight, especially as bacteria can grow and fester in hard-to-reach crevices.

Using a dishwasher will rid you of this fiddly cleaning job as it removes all traces of grime. Pop either on the top rack.

5. Vacuum cleaner attachments

Dust-filled attachments can mean your vacuum cleaner doesn’t work as well as it used to. Cleaning these non-electricals can reinvigorate your vacuum, but it's often pretty tricky and messy to do by hand. You might also be able to remove the top rack of your dishwasher to get larger parts, such as a tall dust collection bin, to fit in.

We'd recommend you use a lower temperature or quick wash; and less detergent than you would for a regular load, as the high heat could warp the plastic – and a super-thorough clean shouldn't be necessary.

7 things you shouldn’t put in a dishwasher

1. Kitchen knives

While steel and ceramic knives are safe in the dishwasher and won't tarnish, the high heat can make them more prone to dullness.

It's better to wash them by hand to avoid having to sharpen them more often – and it will ensure they last longer and stay in great condition.

The same goes for blender blades, which can dull over time, meaning your drinks will be less smooth.

2. Wooden spoons and chopping boards

Anything wooden – spoons, boards, chopsticks or serving bowls – can't go in the dishwasher. Regardless of what type of wood it is, the high heat of a dishwasher will cause it to splinter and split.

Instead, wash wooden items by hand and avoid submerging them in water for a long time. A quick rinse and scrub should be fine.

3. Non-stick anything and some baking trays

Non-stick pans should be washed and dried by hand, as the dishwasher can wear down the non-stick surface over time. Your next omelette could be stuck to the pan if you don't stick to this advice.

Many people put their baking trays in the dishwasher so they don't have to scrub them clean. But check what yours are made of: stainless steel and anodised aluminium are fine but cast iron or regular aluminium will need hand-washing.

You also don't want a load of grease in your dishwasher as it could clog the pipes. Wait for the tray to cool and for the fat to solidify. Then you can scrape it off with kitchen paper and put it in the bin, which is much better for your plumbing.

4. Crystal or milk glass

While you can wash crystal in a dishwasher if you take all the right precautions, we'd recommend against it. Over time, abrasive detergents can mark and scar the crystal. Full-lead crystal is less dense than glass and scratches easily.

If you're adamant, choose a very mild detergent or look for one approved for crystal or cut-glass use. Place the crystal in the top rack of the dishwasher and make sure that the glasses do not touch one another. Then use a delicate cycle, which washes at a lower temperature to protect items.

As for milk glass, it can be chipped by knocking against other plates in the wash. The dishwasher may also cause discoloration, turning it slightly yellow over time.

5. Copper, aluminium or cast-iron cookware

Stylish copper pots and pans can make for a statement piece in your kitchen, but to make sure your prized cookware keeps on shining, wash it by hand. The harshness of the dishwasher can cause any copper surfaces to dull.

Only anodised aluminium is dishwasher-safe, as it has a protective layer of oxide. Without this layer, the harsh detergent can cause aluminium to tarnish and turn black. All cast iron will have a layer of protective, non-stick layer of baked-on oil known as seasoning. In the dishwasher this will be washed away, and the iron beneath will rust.

Many cast iron pots and pans have a layer of enamel to make it easier for you to take care of them. But this can wear down and dull in the dishwasher. Hob burners and grates are often made of cast iron, so avoid throwing these in. That means you should keep your Le Creuset out of the dishwasher if you want it to last and stay bright and vibrant for a long time.

If you're not sure, it's better to be safe than sorry and wash by hand.

6. Insulated coffee mugs or water bottles

The sustained high temperature of a dishwasher could damage the vacuum seal on insulated pitchers or reusable water bottles.

This will make the insulation worse, preventing them from keeping your drinks hot or cool. It could also make them prone to leaking.

7. Your pressure cooker lid

While the actual pot of your pressure cooker can go in the dishwasher, never put the lid in.

The high heat and water jets could damage the seal mechanism, making the actual pressure part of your pressure cooker obsolete.

It could even make using your pressure cooker dangerous if the safety mechanisms are faulty.

