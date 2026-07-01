How to stop AI chatbots from using your data – the easy way

From summarising documents to generating ideas, AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini are becoming part of everyday life. But the information you share isn't always as temporary as you might think.



When you put an AI assistant to work, depending on the service, providers can store your prompts, conversations, attachments, location data and account details. Companies claim this helps them improve their products, but there are still ways to take back control of your information and limit the data they collect.

Below, we explain how different AI chatbots handle your data, including how to limit the information they store and switch off settings that allow your data to be used for AI training.

Jump to: ChatGPT | Gemini | Copilot | Claude | Perplexity

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Talking to a chatbot can feel like you're in a private conversation, but think of these tools as online services rather than personal assistants. Before sharing personal details or files, consider whether you'd be comfortable having that information saved in an online account or cloud app. A few simple privacy settings can help limit what's collected and retained, but the safest approach is to share only the information an AI tool genuinely needs to complete a task. If in doubt, remove personal details or upload a redacted version of a document instead.

Control your data in ChatGPT

On its website, OpenAI says it may use prompts, responses, images and uploaded files to improve its AI models. By default, conversations in ChatGPT may be used for this purpose, although you can switch this off through the app's Data Controls settings.

Configuring ChatGPT to store only the information you're comfortable sharing takes just a minute or two. If you've ever asked ChatGPT to help write an email, summarise a document or analyse a file, it's worth checking what information the service is retaining behind the scenes.

Follow these steps on your smartphone:

Turn off model training – Open the ChatGPT app and tap your profile picture, then select Data Controls. Turn off Improve the model for everyone if you don't want your chats, prompts and attachments used to help improve OpenAI's models. Delete previous conversations – On the same Data controls page, there's also the option to Clear chat history. This is a quick way to reduce the amount of personal information stored in your account. Delete ChatGPT memory – On your profile settings page, choose Memory > Manage memories. You have the option to Delete all if needed. Try the Temporary Chat feature – When you start a new chat, select the speech icon to open a Temporary Chat. Memory is disabled for this chat, and it won’t appear in your history.

Control your data in Gemini

Google says Gemini activity, including prompts, files, images and other content you share with the chatbot, may be used to provide, improve and develop its products, services and AI technologies. The company also says on its Privacy Hub that 'a subset of chats are reviewed by human reviewers to help improve Google services'. It adds that reviewers assess whether Gemini responses are low quality, inaccurate or harmful.

Although Gemini can save your prompts and conversations to your Google Account, you can control how much information is retained. The key setting to review is Gemini Apps Activity, which determines whether your interactions are stored in your account history.

Follow these steps on your smartphone:

Turn off Gemini activity – Open Gemini and tap your profile picture, then select Gemini Apps Activity. Turn off Gemini Apps Activity if you don't want your prompts and conversations stored in your Google Account. Set up auto-delete – From the same Gemini Apps Activity page, select Auto-delete. You can choose to automatically remove saved activity after three, 18 or 36 months. Delete recent conversations – On the Gemini Apps Activity page, scroll down to view previous interactions you've had with Gemini. Select the conversation you want to remove, then delete it from your activity history. You can also use the Delete drop-down below the Keep activity heading to remove activity from the past hour, past day, all time or a custom date range.

Control your data in Copilot

Microsoft says Copilot uses your prompts and related information, such as your location, language, files and images, to provide and improve its services. The company also states via its Privacy Statement that it may use conversations to monitor performance, troubleshoot problems, prevent abuse and improve Copilot.

Unlike ChatGPT and Gemini, which offer dedicated controls for managing chatbot activity, Copilot's privacy settings are spread across the Copilot app and your Microsoft account.

Follow these steps on your smartphone:

Review your data training settings – Open the Copilot app and tap your profile picture, then select Account > Privacy. See Training on conversation activity and Training on voice conversations and switch them off if you don't want your interactions used to help improve Microsoft's AI models. Delete Copilot memory – From the same Privacy screen, tap Delete memory. If you proceed, Copilot will remove saved facts about you, customised instructions and information it has learnt from previous conversations. This action can't be undone. View, export or delete your history – From the same Privacy screen, tap View, export or delete history. Here, you can review your Copilot conversation history, download a copy of your data or permanently delete your saved interactions.

Control your data in Claude

Anthropic says conversations, feedback and coding sessions may be used to help improve Claude. The company notes on its help page that if you turn off the Help Improve Claude setting, it won't use any new chats or coding sessions for future model training.

Claude also offers controls that let you review what information is retained and which services it can access.

Follow these steps on your smartphone:

Review your privacy settings – Open the Claude app and tap your profile picture, then select Privacy. Here, you can turn off Help improve our AI models if you don't want your conversations and feedback used in this way. Review connected services – From the same Settings page, select Connectors to see which third-party services and apps Claude can access. Disconnect any services you no longer use or trust. Check app permissions – From Settings, tap Permissions to review what Claude can access on your device, such as your location, calendar or photos. Disable any permissions you're not comfortable sharing. Delete previous conversations – Open your Chats menu, then long-press a chat and select Delete. You can also select the list icon to choose multiple chats and delete them in bulk. This can help to reduce the amount of information stored in your account.

Control your data in Perplexity

According to Perplexity's Privacy Policy , information you share with the service, including questions, prompts, uploaded content and AI-generated responses, may be used to provide and improve its services and AI models.

However, you can review what information is saved and remove data you no longer need. It also has an Incognito mode, which can be useful if you don't want searches linked to your account.

Follow these steps on your smartphone:

Review data-retention settings – Open Settings (the cog icon) and toggle AI Data Retention. If enabled, Perplexity can use your searches and conversations to help improve AI models. Switch the setting off if you'd prefer future chats not to be used for AI training. Use Incognito mode – From Settings, turn on Incognito Mode. Searches made in this mode won't be saved to your account, associated threads will be hidden from your library and your activity will automatically expire after 24 hours. Clear your search history – Open Settings and, under the Security heading, tap Clear History. This removes your previous searches and conversations from your account history. Review app permissions – Tap Settings > Permissions to see what access Perplexity has on your device. Features such as voice conversations, location-based responses and messaging tools may require access to your microphone, location, contacts or notifications. Switch off any permissions you don't want the app to use. Review connected services – Go to Settings > Connectors to see which apps and services Perplexity can access. Before connecting services such as Gmail, Outlook, health apps or medical records, consider what information you're comfortable sharing. Disconnect any services you no longer use or trust.

Can you use AI safely?

AI tools can save time on everyday tasks that you might find dull, such as summarising documents, explaining technical topics and tackling life admin. But as with any online service, it's worth taking time to understand what information is collected and how it's used.

It's also important to remember that AI-generated responses can be inaccurate, out of date or misleading. Always double-check important information, especially when it's linked to your finances, health, work or legal matters. For trusted advice on consumer issues, you can also use the Which? website and our experts to help verify important information.

You don't need to share lots of personal information to get useful results. In many cases, a general description of your problem or question will work just as well. Avoid uploading sensitive documents, passwords, banking details or confidential work files unless you're comfortable with how the service handles your data.

For inspiration, see our guides on the ways AI can make your life easier and how AI can improve your smartphone photos and videos.

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