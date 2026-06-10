How to tell if a website is safe – according to Which? experts

Whether you're shopping online with a brand you haven't used before or clicking through to a website from a search result or ad you've seen, it isn't always easy to tell whether a site is trustworthy.



Unfortunately, scam websites have become increasingly convincing, often mimicking legitimate businesses and using professional-looking designs to gain your confidence. The good news is that you don't need specialist software or expert knowledge to spot many of the warning signs.

Below, we explain some simple checks that can help you assess a website before you visit, create an account or hand over any personal or payment information.

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Question of the month: How do I avoid dangerous websites?

'Someone recommended a website to me on social media, but I’ve never heard of it before. Before I visit the site, I’d like to know whether it’s trustworthy and safe to use. What are the best ways to check?'

Which? Tech Support member

Check whether a website is safe

Study the website address carefully

One of the quickest ways to spot a suspicious website is to look closely at the web address before you click a link. Scammers often create addresses that look very similar to those used by genuine brands - perhaps by changing a single letter, adding extra words or using an unusual domain ending.

The number 1 has been substituted in the website address

In the example above, the website address uses 'paypa1' rather than 'paypal', replacing the letter l with the number 1. At a glance, the difference can be easy to miss – without looking carefully, you could hand over your login details to scammers.

Fake websites might also include familiar company names alongside words such as 'deals', 'support' or 'official' in an attempt to appear legitimate. If you're unsure whether a link is genuine, don't click it.

Instead, search for the company independently and visit its official site to see whether the URLs match.

Watch out for urgent warnings or scare tactics

Scam websites often try to create a sense of panic or urgency before you've had time to think. Be wary of messages claiming your device is infected with a virus, your account has been compromised or that you must take immediate action to avoid losing access to a service.

You might also see pop-up warnings that appear to come from your browser, some of which may even include a countdown timer to panic you further. These messages often claim that your device has been hacked or infected and urge you to call a phone number, download software or provide payment details.

Genuine security alerts won't ask you to do this through a webpage - find out more about scareware and dodgy pop-ups.

If a website is urging you to act immediately, take a step back and assess the situation carefully. Closing the page and carrying out some independent checks could help you avoid falling victim to a scam.

Plus, if you're concerned that your device might be infected, run a scan using your existing antivirus software rather than downloading antivirus software from an unfamiliar website.

Discover the best antivirus that will keep you safe from viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks.



Look for the padlock icon

If you've clicked a link and aren't sure whether the site can be trusted, one thing to look for is a padlock icon next to the web address in your browser. In the example below, you'll see that it appears on Google Chrome when clicking the View site information button next to which.co.uk.

This padlock icon usually means that the website uses HTTPS, which helps protect information sent between your device and the website. You can think of the padlock as a basic security requirement that's worth checking – if a website doesn't use HTTPS, it's best avoided.

However, don't treat HTTPS or a padlock icon as your only sign that a website is trustworthy. Scammers can sometimes use HTTPS tricks too, meaning fake shops and phishing websites can display the same security indicators as genuine businesses.

Think of this as one check among many, rather than a guarantee that a website can be trusted.

Look for reviews of the website online

If you're thinking about buying something from a website you haven't used before, it's worth spending a few minutes researching it online. A simple search for the website or company name, combined with terms such as 'reviews', 'complaints' or 'scam', can help you uncover potential issues.

Look for feedback from multiple sources rather than relying solely on testimonials published on the website itself, as these can be written or selected by the site owner. Independent reviews can give you a better idea of other people's experiences and may highlight problems with deliveries, customer service or refunds.

If you spot a large number of five-star reviews posted within a short period, reviews that use very similar wording, or profiles with little review history, these could be signs that feedback has been manipulated.

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Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true

This mock webpage was created for illustration purposes and is not affiliated with Adobe

If you see a limited-time offer that sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The example above is a mock scam website designed to demonstrate some of the techniques that fraudulent websites use to appear convincing.

The page contains plenty of warning signs. It tells visitors that they've won a prize, claims their PC may be at risk and shows a countdown timer urging them to download software before time runs out. It also offers popular paid-for software for free (Photoshop, in this example) and uses trust signals such as ratings, download figures and security badges to appear legitimate.

If you're considering downloading software or making a purchase from an unfamiliar website, always do your research before proceeding. Even better, stick to your device's official store, such as the Apple App Store , Google Play Store or Microsoft Store .

Check the contact information – Legitimate businesses usually provide clear contact details, such as an address, phone number or customer support email.

– Legitimate businesses usually provide clear contact details, such as an address, phone number or customer support email. Look for poor spelling and grammar – Frequent mistakes and awkward wording can be signs that a website wasn't created by a legitimate business.

– Frequent mistakes and awkward wording can be signs that a website wasn't created by a legitimate business. Search for the company on Companies House – If a UK business claims to be registered, check that its details match the official Companies House record.

– If a UK business claims to be registered, check that its details match the official record. Look for a privacy policy – Reputable websites should explain how they collect, use and store your personal information.

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