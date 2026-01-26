I bought a dog paw cleaner on Amazon: can it finally stop muddy floors?

For dog owners, the start of the year means muddy walks, wet fur and paw prints trailing from the front door to the living room. But could a dog paw cleaner be the solution?

Curious to see if I could wash my pup post-walk without her wriggling around and making things worse, I decided to pick up a paw cleaner on Amazon. At around £15, it's designed to keep your dog clean after trips out in bad weather and comes in a range of sizes.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the Tinioey Dog Paw Cleaner, plus details on how rigorous Which? tests can keep your home sparkling clean.

At a glance: Tinioey Dog Paw Cleaner

I liked: Affordable, easy to use, effectively loosens dirt when paired with the hand towel

The Tinioey Dog Paw Cleaner is essentially a cylindrical plastic cup lined with soft silicone brushes. It comes in various sizes to suit small pooches and larger breeds, and is bundled with three small drying towels and a silicone hand scraping pad.

To use it, you pour water into the tube, gently place your dog's paw in the cup and rotate the washer so the silicone brushes can get to work. The cleaner comes bundled with some absorbent towels to soak up excess water after use.

Making a mess

To see how effective the Tinioey paw cleaner was, I took my dog, Luna, on a deliberately boggy forest walk – a decision she was rather thrilled with. As a husky with plenty of energy and a love of digging, she was a good candidate for putting the cleaner to the test.

I picked a route we walk regularly. Usually, my routine after a walk like this is to use a towel I keep in the boot to wipe her paws before we head home. My hope with the paw cleaner was that it would make this process quicker and less messy.

The state of Luna's paws during our walk

Along our two-mile route, I steered us towards waterlogged paths, churned-up sections and soft ground. Post-walk, my enthusiastic assistant had dirt coating the tops of her paws, and grime wedged between her pads and under her nails.

By the time we reached the car, it was clear her paws needed a wash before I let her loose on the living room sofa.

Dirt trapped under Luna's paws meant the cleaner had a job to do

Using the paw cleaner

Before I could get started, Luna wanted a moment to inspect the paw cleaner. She sniffed it all over to check it was safe and even tried to drink the water from inside the tube after realising it was full, so watch out for this if you’ve added soap.

It’s also worth noting that a tense dog may stiffen their leg rather than bend their paw. Luna did this briefly at first, which made it harder to guide her paw into the tube. Giving her a moment to relax before trying again made the process much easier.

To tackle dirt, you dip your dog’s paw into the tube, then rotate the cleaner so the soft bristles can do their thing. I spent around two or three minutes using it after our walk.

Once your dog's paw is inside, twist the cleaner

The bristles tucked inside the cleaner are soft, and the tube is compact enough to press your dog’s paw firmly against them without causing any discomfort. That slight resistance helps dislodge dirt rather than letting the paw slide straight back out.

Your floor might get a little wet when you remove your dog’s paw, though, especially if they’re energetic. With that in mind, I placed a larger towel down on the floor beforehand. The cleaner comes with three small towels for drying paws, but they don’t feel especially premium and are fairly thin.

How well did it deal with dirt?

On its debut, the paw cleaner did a good job of removing marks. After a couple of minutes’ use, it got rid of the stains on the tops of Luna’s paws, plus the darker spots nestled between her paw pads.

I was surprised by how well the paw cleaner dealt with dirt trapped under her nails. I didn’t expect the bristles to reach there, but rotating the cleaner and moving it gently up and down seemed to loosen grime effectively. Given Luna’s boundless enthusiasm for digging, her nails regularly pick up dirt, so this was a welcome bonus.

The end result after a couple of minutes

That said, there was a small learning curve. The first time I used it, I accidentally tipped the tube over as I lifted her paw out and ended up spilling some water on the kitchen floor. A non-slip base would make it easier to keep steady.

Luna stayed fairly still while I was cleaning her paws without me needing to resort to distraction treats, which may not be the case with every dog. If your pet tends to squirm or dislikes having their feet handled, the enclosed design could feel restrictive and take some getting used to.

Alongside the main cleaner, you also get a silicone scraping pad that wraps around your hand. I like the design, as it lets you hold your dog’s paw with one hand and gently scrub with the other, without needing to apply much pressure.

The entire silicone lining of the tube can be removed from the plastic shell, making it easy to rinse out and clean before the next walk.

Final thoughts

'The Tinioey paw cleaner might not suit nervous or fidgety dogs, but I found it did an impressive job of dealing with Luna’s dirty paws after a wet walk. After using it, I noticed less dirt being tracked through the house, saving me from having to reach for the steam mop.

'It’s certainly more effective than relying on a towel alone, and I like that the tube is compact enough to keep in a spare pocket in the car boot or tucked away in a kitchen cupboard.

'If you’re fed up with muddy paw prints around the house, I think it’s worth a try.'

Tom Morgan, Senior Consumer Writer

The Tinioey Dog Paw Cleaner is available from the following retailers:

