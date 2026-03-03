I switched from iPhone to Android, and I made one big mistake

For nearly six years, I was a devoted iPhone user. I had the phone, an iPad Pro, and a desk drawer full of white charging cables. I stayed because I was worried that switching would be a digital disaster – that my photos would vanish and I’d never learn how to use a different screen.

Almost 18 months ago, I finally took the leap and traded my iPhone for a Google Pixel. The sky didn't fall. But while the move itself was successful, I made a classic consumer error that cost me hundreds of pounds. If I were starting that journey today, I would do it very differently.

Why I decided to call time on the iPhone

My decision to leave wasn't about one single issue; it was about a growing sense of being 'locked in'. First, there was the 'Apple Tax'. It felt like every accessory – from headphones to simple protective cases – carried a premium price tag. I wanted the freedom to choose my own gear without feeling like I was paying for a VIP club membership.

There was the battery life too. I was tired of my phone dying before dinner. I didn’t expect Android to definitively best the iPhones here, but I didn't want to carry one of Apple’s large Max or Plus models to get a decent charge and pay for the privilege.

I realised that Android wasn't just a different screen; it was a different philosophy. It promised a world where I could switch accessories that cost £15 instead of £50, without the phone punishing me for not buying the official brand.

Then there was the feeling of being treated like a guest in my own phone. After years of the same rigid rows of icons, I wanted a device I could actually organise. On an iPhone, Apple decides where your apps go and how your screen looks. I wanted the freedom to put my most-used buttons at the bottom where my thumb actually reaches, or to change the font size without the whole layout breaking.

Android solved this by being an open door rather than a locked gate. It offers a massive range of accessories from hundreds of different brands, and the software is designed to be poked, prodded, and customised until it feels like yours.

The Android phone that caught my eye

When I first started looking at Android phones, my goal was to save money. I looked at simpler, more affordable brands like Nothing or the budget-friendly A-series Google Pixels.

However, I fell into a spec sheet trap. I convinced myself I needed the most expensive 'flagship' model with the brightest screen and an array of cameras.

I eventually settled on the Google Pixel 9 Pro. For someone coming from an iPhone, the Pixel is the most natural fit. Unlike some other brands that clutter your phone with dozens of pre-installed apps you'll never use, the Pixel is simple, logical, and easy to navigate. A safe harbour for a nervous switcher.

I saved up and bought the phone outright (Sim-free) to avoid being tied to a long, expensive contract. I also used a trade-in deal, giving Google my old iPhone in exchange for a £100 bonus. This is my best advice for anyone: don't get lured into a 24-month contract that hides the true cost of the phone. Buy the device outright if you can, and you could save a fortune in the long run.

If you’re planning to switch to a Google Pixel, timing isn't just a detail – it's the whole strategy. Here is the golden rule: never buy a Pixel at full price. Google’s flagship phones are notorious for massive price drops just a few months after launch. If you can wait for Black Friday in November or Amazon's Prime Day in July, you will typically see discounts of 20% to 30%. On a £999 phone, that is a direct saving of £200 to £300.

Switching from Apple to Android

The switch was a game of two halves. Moving my data out of Apple’s iCloud was, frankly, a pain. Apple doesn't make it easy to take your photos and files with you, and it took a full weekend of patience to get everything moved over.

The migration is where Apple’s ‘walled garden’ really shows its thorns. The biggest headache? WhatsApp. While there are tools to move your chats, it’s a nervous process that involves connecting cables and crossing your fingers. If you have years of family photos tucked away in your chats, be prepared for a few ‘did it work?’ heart-in-mouth moments.

Thankfully, the process is finally getting easier. With the release of iOS 26.3, Apple has introduced a native 'Transfer to Android' tool found right in your settings. It allows you to move photos, messages, and even an eSim wirelessly by placing the two phones next to each other, eliminating the need for clunky third-party apps.

You also have to accept that your paid app life doesn't follow you. If you’ve spent years buying premium apps on the Apple App Store, you’ll likely need to buy them again on the Google Play Store.

But once that weekend of admin was over, the experience was brilliant.

I prefer the physical feel of the software. On an iPhone, your app icons are stuck in a rigid grid starting from the top of the screen – the hardest place for your thumb to reach. On the Pixel, I can put my most-used apps (like the Camera or WhatsApp) right at the very bottom, where my hand naturally rests. It makes the phone feel much more comfortable to use with one hand.

Plus, Android is far less fussy about connecting to non-Apple devices. Whether it's an old pair of Bluetooth speakers or a third-party smart plug, it just connects.

I also no longer worry about ‘Green Bubbles’ – the way Android users are labelled when texting an iPhone. While this is a huge social issue in the US, here in the UK, we live on WhatsApp. The colour of my text bubble hasn't mattered to a single person I know since I made the switch.

However, I won't pretend it’s all perfect. I do miss the iPhone's invisible security. Apple’s FaceID (where the phone unlocks just by looking at you) is incredibly polished. On the Pixel, I usually have to use a fingerprint sensor on the screen. It works, but it’s just that bit more fiddly – you’ll find yourself fumbling to get your thumb in the right spot while standing at a supermarket checkout.

And, there is the "Express Mode" issue. On an iPhone, you can tap through a London Underground barrier even if your phone battery is dead. On a Pixel, if your battery dies, the contactless chip dies with it.

The mistake I won’t repeat

Here is my confession: I love the phone, but I definitely bought the wrong one.

I spent £999 on a ‘Pro’ model because I thought I needed the fancy features. But after using it for a year, I’ve realised I wasted my money. Google released a cheaper version, the Pixel 9a, not long after I made my purchase and our tests show it does a lot of what the expensive one does for around £500 less. It feels almost just as fast as my expensive model; the battery actually lasts longer, and unless you are a professional photographer, you will not see a difference in your holiday photos.

I paid extra for a ‘titanium frame’ and a high-tech zoom lens that I rarely use. For scrolling through the headlines and taking the odd photo of my Sunday roast, that expensive flagship is massive overkill. The cheaper phone would have done the job just as well.

If you are thinking of switching, do it. The water is fine – even if the climb over the wall to get here is a bit slippery. But learn from my wallet: you don't need to spend £1,000 to have a world-class experience. Keep that extra £500 in your pocket and enjoy the freedom.

My tips for switching from Apple to Android





If you are ready to make the jump, don't just wing it. Here is how to ensure your first week with your new device isn't your last.

Prepare your memories early: Before you even buy an Android phone, install Google Photos on your iPhone and let it back up your entire library. Once you log into your new device, your years of photos will be sitting there waiting for you. It’s the simplest way to avoid losing a single sunset or birthday snap.

Before you even buy an Android phone, install Google Photos on your iPhone and let it back up your entire library. Once you log into your new device, your years of photos will be sitting there waiting for you. It’s the simplest way to avoid losing a single sunset or birthday snap. Keep your AirPods: One of the biggest myths is that Apple accessories only work with Apple gear. Your AirPods will work perfectly fine as Bluetooth headphones with an Android phone. You might lose the fancy automatic switching between devices, but the music sounds just as crisp.

One of the biggest myths is that Apple accessories only work with Apple gear. Your AirPods will work perfectly fine as Bluetooth headphones with an Android phone. You might lose the fancy automatic switching between devices, but the music sounds just as crisp. Let Google do the heavy lifting: Google has a ‘Switch to Android’ app on the Apple App Store specifically for this transition. It handles the chores of moving contacts and calendars for you. Just be patient – if you have a massive photo library, it can take an hour or more, so grab a coffee while it works.

Google has a ‘Switch to Android’ app on the Apple App Store specifically for this transition. It handles the chores of moving contacts and calendars for you. Just be patient – if you have a massive photo library, it can take an hour or more, so grab a coffee while it works. Respect the ‘Two-Week’ rule: Your thumbs have muscle memory from years of iPhone use. For the first few days, you will likely reach for buttons that aren't there or swipe the wrong way. Don't give up. It takes about 14 days for your brain to stop thinking in iPhone and start enjoying the Android flow.

Your thumbs have muscle memory from years of iPhone use. For the first few days, you will likely reach for buttons that aren't there or swipe the wrong way. Don't give up. It takes about 14 days for your brain to stop thinking in iPhone and start enjoying the Android flow. Audit your apps: Make a list of the apps you’ve actually paid for. Check if they have an Android version and if you can log in with your existing account, like Netflix or Spotify. For one-off purchases, you’ll likely need to buy them again, so factor that small cost into your budget. Think of it as a small ‘moving fee’ to get settled into your new digital home.