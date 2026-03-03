Skip to main content

Listen: I switched from iPhone to Android, and I made one big mistake

Switching from iPhone to Android needn't be a disaster. After six years with Apple, I’ve learned how to move your digital life seamlessly while avoiding the expensive mistake that cost me hundreds
Adam SpeightSenior Researcher/Writer, Product Testing

A certified smartphones, tablets and wearables whizz, Adam's been hands-on with tech for more than five years, sharing expert knowledge and buying advice. 

For nearly six years, I was a devoted iPhone user. I had the phone, an iPad Pro, and a desk drawer full of white charging cables. I stayed because I was worried that switching would be a digital disaster – that my photos would vanish and I’d never learn how to use a different screen.

Almost 18 months ago, I finally took the leap and traded my iPhone for a Google Pixel. The sky didn't fall. But while the move itself was successful, I made a classic consumer error that cost me hundreds of pounds. If I were starting that journey today, I would do it very differently.

Get more from tech

free newsletter

Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter.

Our free Tech newsletter delivers tech-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. We won't keep sending you the newsletter if you don't want it – unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.