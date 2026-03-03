Listen: I switched from iPhone to Android, and I made one big mistake

For nearly six years, I was a devoted iPhone user. I had the phone, an iPad Pro, and a desk drawer full of white charging cables. I stayed because I was worried that switching would be a digital disaster – that my photos would vanish and I’d never learn how to use a different screen.

Almost 18 months ago, I finally took the leap and traded my iPhone for a Google Pixel. The sky didn't fall. But while the move itself was successful, I made a classic consumer error that cost me hundreds of pounds. If I were starting that journey today, I would do it very differently.