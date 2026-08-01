I'm the Which? tablets expert – here's why you don't need an expensive one

As the Which? tablets expert, and someone with years of hands-on tech experience, I constantly see manufacturers pushing flashy models that cost anywhere from £500 to £1,000. Brands wrap these tablets in tech jargon designed to make you feel like your current setup belongs in a museum.

Reviewing the latest data from our lab, I can confidently say that spending that much cash is a waste of money for most of us.

If you just want to clear your inbox, stream your favourite telly shows or browse the morning headlines on a bigger screen than your phone, you do not need a flagship device. I have put together a blueprint of the real-world minimum specs you actually need to buy – helping you skip the marketing fluff entirely.

You can discover which models I recommend, based on our rigorous lab testing. See my pick of the best tablets

How much should I spend on a tablet in 2026?

Before drilling into individual chips and screens, it helps to know what your money actually buys. Price dictates the experience, but the right tier depends entirely on your daily routine.

It is incredibly easy to assume that a cheap price tag means a device that will just frustrate you. But unless you are planning to edit 4K video or play heavy 3D games, you are often just paying for premium power you will never actually touch. For everyday tasks, focusing on solid baseline specs can frequently net you a more sensible, longer-lasting tool for the job.' Adam Speight Which? tablet expert

Less than £200 – Basic browsing and casual use

A sub-£200 tablet is a cracking choice for standard apps, emails, and indoor video streaming. These devices easily handle the fundamentals.

But to keep costs down, manufacturers use less impressive screens that average a three stars out of five rating in our labs. Because we lab test displays in both normal lighting and under direct sunlight, we know these three-star screens struggle against the glare.

If you plan to use the tablet outdoors, it can be a bit of a faff, as you’ll likely just see sunlight reflecting back at you instead of your apps.

See our tablet reviews for less than £200

£200 to £600 – The real-world sweet spot

If you want a device that can handle a mix of indoor and outdoor environments without turning into a mirror, this mid-range tier is the ideal target. For a few extra pounds, you get noticeably punchier screens that score a four-star average for quality.

Because our panel of lab experts rigorously check for rich, vibrant colours and ensure detail doesn't suffer when viewed at an angle, you can trust these mid-range displays to deliver better contrast for darker movie scenes, alongside louder speakers.

It is the definitive baseline choice for users who want versatility without paying flagship prices.

See our tablet reviews: £200 to £600

More than £600 – Laptop replacements and creative pros

Unless you are a digital artist who requires professional-grade colour accuracy, or someone looking to edit high-resolution video on the fly, avoid this tier completely.

These premium options secure five-star screen ratings and top-tier performance, but you are simply paying for premium power that will go completely untouched during a normal routine.

See our tablet reviews for more than £600

Tablet Ram: what you really need

Tech companies love to shout about internal memory, but the real spec to watch is Ram – the short-term brainpower that keeps things running smoothly when you have multiple apps open.

Ultra-expensive tablets – around £1,000 and up – pack an average of 11GB of Ram. This stops the device from stuttering under heavy workloads. Mind you, if your routine consists of switching between your email, a casual puzzle game and a streaming app, that extra power is overkill.

Our lab data shows that entry-level devices average around 4GB of Ram. While that sounds modest, our test results prove it scores a two-star average for performance – meaning it is perfectly usable for the basics like email and light browsing.

In 2026, 4GB of Ram is your absolute baseline to prevent frustrating stutters when our lab experts replicate everyday tasks like browsing the web, sending emails or setting up accounts.

However, because we also run rigorous technical benchmarks to see if a device can cope with running several apps at the same time and handle future operating system updates, we know that aiming for 6GB-8GB in a mid-range model will ensure your device stays fast for years to come.

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Tablet processors

Looking at the raw performance data our lab gathers every month in testing, I can assure you the processor chip inside a tablet is rarely something to fret about when it comes to basic tablet tasks. In 2026, even entry-level chips easily handle high-definition video streams without a hitch.

Unless you plan to play graphically intense 3D games like Genshin Impact or do some intensive coding and video editing, ignore the slick marketing campaigns pushing advanced speeds.

We run rigorous technical benchmarks to find out exactly when a device crumbles under the weight of demanding apps. When we replicate normal daily routines – like making a video call, sending emails, or checking the news – the results remain clear. A basic processor typically gets the job done without breaking a sweat.

If you stick to the fundamentals, entry-level power is more than enough. So keep that extra cash in your bank account to pay for the streaming subscriptions you actually want to watch.

Explore all of our expert tablets advice

Tablet battery life

Manufacturer battery claims rarely match reality, and you might assume that spending less on a tablet means constantly hunting for a plug socket. Managing our testing programme has taught me it is actually the exact opposite.

Our lab's test data shows that budget and mid-range tablets often outlast expensive flagships because they use less power-hungry screens and processors.

I never take a brand's word for it, which is why we run three sets of exhaustive tests in the lab to find out the truth.

First, we surf the web over a wi-fi connection until the tablet runs out of battery.

After a full recharge, we play video continuously until the screen goes dead.

Finally, we charge the device for 30 minutes from flat to see exactly how much life you can squeeze from a quick top-up.

These tests prove that while a premium model over £500 provides up to 12 hours on average, cheaper models under £200 comfortably offer up to 12 hours of continuous life too. Standouts like the Lenovo Tab Plus even deliver up to 14 hours.

When you buy a new device, check our real-world lab data for models that promise 11 hours or more of charge. That extra screen time is a total lifesaver when you are stuck on a long journey without a charger in sight.

Browse and compare our range of thoroughly-tested tablet reviews

How much storage space do I need on a new tablet?

Here is a sneaky detail that often catches buyers out – advertised storage is never what you actually get. Managing the Which? tablets test, I get to see how much room the operating system and pre-installed apps take up right out of the box.

For example, Lenovo lists the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 as a 128GB model, but my team's lab tests reveal it actually delivers around 80GB of usable space – a loss of 37.5% of the storage you paid for. Because having 90GB to 100GB suits most daily routines, I always advise aiming for 128GB as a minimum.

If you plan to download multiple films and TV shows for a long journey without wi-fi, that space vanishes remarkably quickly. If you do not want to spend extra on day one, try this approach instead:

Expert Tip: Look for an Android tablet with an expandable micro-SD card slot. This lets you pop in a cheap memory card later if you run out of room for downloaded media, so you do not have to pay more upfront for a pricier high-capacity model.

Tablet screens: OLED, 120Hz, and resolution explained

No one wants a pixelated, dull screen that turns a good film into a blurry mess. You absolutely do not need to pay a premium for high-end panel tech just to watch your favourite shows.

Working through the display test data in the tablets testing programme, I can translate what these specifications actually mean when you use it:

Resolution: Look for an 11-inch display with a high-resolution or 2K label. This ensures text stays crisp and streaming content looks sharp.

Look for an 11-inch display with a high-resolution or 2K label. This ensures text stays crisp and streaming content looks sharp. 120Hz refresh rate: This makes scrolling through long webpages feel incredibly fluid. It is a lovely extra to have, but it is not a necessity for watching videos. This is because streaming services use much lower frame rates.

This makes scrolling through long webpages feel incredibly fluid. It is a lovely extra to have, but it is not a necessity for watching videos. This is because streaming services use much lower frame rates. OLED vs LCD: OLED screens give you spectacular contrast and pitch-black dark scenes, making them gorgeous for watching films in bed. Standard LCD screens on modern budget tablets still provide a sharp and vibrant three-star average experience for most indoor use, so you only really need to spend more if you are a film buff or if fighting outdoor sun glare is a dealbreaker for your lifestyle.

Operating systems: iPadOS, Android, or Fire OS?

Picking the right operating system dictates how you will interact with your tablet every day. Here is what I tell people who ask me which software ecosystem they should buy into: