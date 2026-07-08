In search of the perfect summer alpine escape

Our travel expert goes on the hunt for food, views and an ideal spot for a quiet swim
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Set as preferred source

Nestled in the French Alps, Lake Annecy is the country’s third largest lake and boasts clear waters and a vista of pine-forested mountains. What can you expect if you visit this summer?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, our travel expert shares his experience of visiting the shores of Lake Annecy, from raclette sandwiches to Michelin star restaurants.

He shares his insider tips on how to make the most of your visit to the towns that surround the lake, even if you’re on a fleeting visit.

This episode is read by Guy Hobbs and is based on an article he wrote, originally published in the July/August 2026 issue of Which? Travel.

Plan better holidays

free newsletter

Get expert advice for your holiday with our free monthly Travel newsletter.

Our free Travel newsletter delivers travel-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. We won't keep sending you the newsletter if you don't want it – unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

For more expertly researched destination ideas and unbiased travel advice and recommendations, subscribe to Which? Travel

More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine. 

Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, give advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offer you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues – from motoring to tech, and from health and wellbeing to travel.

How to listen to the Which? podcast

We're always releasing new episodes, and the podcast is available wherever you usually listen to podcasts.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this