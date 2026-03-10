Skip to main content

Which county is the best for pubs in Britain?

One of our travel writers thinks one county stands out from the rest
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

The feeling of stepping inside a countryside pub for a refreshing drink and a warming meal can top off a long day outside. But which county has the best pubs?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we shine a spotlight on a county and its National Park that offer breathtaking scenery and a plethora of public houses, ranging from village pubs to gastropubs and ancient coaching inns.

This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on an article written by Oliver Smith, originally published in the March/April issue of Which? Travel magazine.

Plan better holidays

free newsletter

Get expert advice for your holiday with our free monthly Travel newsletter.

Our free Travel newsletter delivers travel-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. We won't keep sending you the newsletter if you don't want it – unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, and Which? Shorts every Wednesday. We also release special podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or find us in your favourite podcast app on your mobile.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a Which? member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this