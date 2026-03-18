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Don't get scammed when buying a travel visa

You could easily get caught out by a fraudulent website online
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

More countries than ever require tourists to apply for a visa to enter. They should be applied for via official avenues, such as government websites, but our investigation has found that Google is allowing fraudsters to pay for their fake websites to appear at the top of search results.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal what happened when we clicked on those adverts, as we found out what scammers are doing to get their hands on our cash.

This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on an article written by Trevor Baker, originally published in the March/April issue of Which? Travel magazine.

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