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The rise of fake days out

From fictional sky rides to ghost Christmas markets, how you can spot AI scams and navigate the world of social media travel content
Erica McKoy Senior Video Producer
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Scrolling through social media for a nice day out can lead to beautiful scenery and lasting memories, but how do you know if that dream destination actually exists? As AI adoption grows, fictional attractions are luring unsuspecting travelers out of pocket.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explore the rise of fake days out on social media. We look at why influencers and scammers are leveraging AI to generate misleading travel content, and reveal how these posts utilise clicks and comments to drive real revenue.

Plus, we share essential tips on how to spot AI-generated glitches, how to protect your money when booking tickets and what to do if you stumble across a misleading advert on your feed.

This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article written by Naomi Leach, originally published in the May/June 2026 issue of Which? Travel.

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