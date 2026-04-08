The best rated hotel in the UK past year — and it’s only £200 a night

Our undercover inspectors have more than 50 years' shared experience reviewing hotels — and Lough Erne resort is only the second hotel to receive the full five-star rating in eight years. Here’s what convinced them

We do something a little differently when it comes to hotel reviews. Unlike most other UK travel magazines and newspaper travel sections, Which? Travel does not accept freebies.

Regardless of the hotel we’re visiting, we book a standard double room online — just as you might — and never let on that we’re from Which? Magazine, even when we arrive for an undercover inspection. It’s all completely anonymous — no upgrades, sweet talk or special treatment.

We commit to this policy because it means you can trust us, no matter where we stay or what we say. And finally, regardless of the verdict — whether a hotel scores one star or five — we always publish the review.

This review first appeared in Which? Travel magazine, where you can read all of our hotel reviews in each issue.

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Lough Erne Resort review — what our undercover inspectors said

When might you come to the conclusion that this expansive estate in the tranquil lake lands of County Fermanagh is the best-value stay in the country? Perhaps when you’re climbing the hidden staircase connecting bedrooms to the spa and swimming pool, having unpacked your worries in the whirlpool, steam room or sauna (included in the room rate).

Rooms at Lough Erne Resort

Inspired by old country houses in Scotland, this modern interpretation has the same character, with its grand staircase and drawing room, but none of the creaks and cracks. Accommodation is spread across 25 lodges and 95 bedrooms. Our standard double room in the main house is generously sized, with lake views. Rich teal and velvet furnishings, Egyptian cotton bedding and a claw-foot bath offer muted luxury.

Dining at Lough Erne Resort

Almost everything at breakfast is locally sourced. Ours eggs benedict were freshly laid at a farm down the road, with bacon from County Armagh and a delicately tangy butter and tarragon sauce from County Derry. It’s all served in the formal Catalina restaurant, where you can also indulge in well-priced AA rosette-awarded food overlooking the Nick Faldo golf course. We dine at the Blaney bar bistro next door, accompanied by a roaring fire and views of Castle Lough Hume. The beef bourguignon with slabs of warm Guinness bread is so richly flavoured and comforting that it almost rocks us to sleep.

Verdict on the Lough Erne Resort

A destination hotel in a stunning corner of Northern Ireland, and only the second five-star rating we’ve awarded in eight years.

How to book Lough Erne Resort

We paid £199 per room per night for our stay, but you may find rooms available last-minute for even cheaper. For example, when we checked, it was possible to book a lake view standard double room for £189 over the coming 2-3 weeks. Book directly via the Lough Erne Resort website.

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