7 microwave cooking tips you'll actually use – approved by Which? experts

Your trusty microwave is no doubt a go-to for reheating leftovers and defrosting dinner when you’re short on time, but there’s a good chance you’re not making the most of everything it can do.

Beyond simply warming up last night’s pasta, you can also use your microwave to dry out fresh herbs, squeeze more juice from lemons and limes, melt crystallised honey and even sterilise jam jars. It’s a surprisingly versatile appliance.

Below, we run through some microwave settings and shortcuts that Which? experts use to cut down on food waste, speed up prep and get more from ingredients.

1. Make your own dried herbs

If you have a glut of fresh, hardy herbs such as rosemary or thyme sitting unused in your kitchen, you can use your microwave to preserve them. Air drying can take several days, but the microwave will do the job much more quickly.

To get started, remove the leaves and spread them in a single layer on a plate lined with a clean kitchen towel. Cover with another clean kitchen towel and microwave for around one minute, then continue in 20-second bursts until all the moisture has gone.

If you do it correctly, the herbs should crumble easily once fully dry and can be stored in an airtight jar in a cupboard. You can also use this method to make homemade confetti from untreated flower petals.

2. Squeeze maximum juice from lemons and limes

Slicing open a lemon only to find that it’s almost completely dry is frustrating. If your citrus feels firm or has been sitting in the fridge, a quick burst in the microwave can help to coax out more liquid.

The gentle heat from your microwave softens the flesh and loosens the membranes inside, so it’s easier to get every last drop. Depending on the size of the fruit, 10 to 30 seconds in the microwave should be enough. Leave it to cool for at least a minute before squeezing.

Rolling a lemon or lime firmly on your kitchen countertop before cutting it can also make it easier to extract more liquid.

3. Peel garlic in a flash

Peeling garlic can be one of those small but surprisingly time-consuming kitchen jobs, especially when you're cooking in a hurry. The thin, papery skin can cling to the clove, and picking it off piece by piece can slow down your meal prep.

The good news is that a quick spell in the microwave can make the process much easier. Place an unpeeled clove inside and heat it for around 10 to 15 seconds.

The gentle warmth creates a small amount of steam between the clove and its skin, helping to loosen the outer layer so it slides off with far less effort. This works best for individual cloves rather than a whole bulb. Just remember to handle it carefully once it comes out, as the clove might be hot.

4. Make popcorn healthier

Pre-packed microwave popcorn is quick and convenient, but it isn’t always the healthiest option, as some brands add high levels of salt, sugar and flavourings. Making your own at home gives you full control over what goes into it.

As a healthier alternative, buy plain popping kernels and use a microwave-safe bowl. Don’t seal the bowl tightly, as steam needs to escape. Instead, cover it loosely with a microwave-safe plate or vented lid to stop the kernels jumping out.

Heat the kernels on high for a couple of minutes, stopping the microwave when the popping slows to one pop every few seconds to prevent burning.

5. Rehydrate stale bread

You don’t necessarily need to chuck bread in the bin if it’s a day or two past its best. As long as it isn’t mouldy, even slightly firm bread can be softened in the microwave and enjoyed in sandwiches.

To revive it, lightly dampen a piece of paper towel, wrap it around the bread and microwave for around 10 seconds, keeping a close eye on it. This works best for small portions, such as a roll or a couple of slices, rather than a whole loaf.

The added moisture turns to steam as it heats, helping to refresh the bread. Be careful not to overdo it, though, as it can become tough or soggy once it cools.

6. Melt crystallised honey

If your honey has turned thick and grainy, there’s no need to throw it away. Crystallisation is a natural process that occurs when glucose separates out over time, and it doesn’t mean the honey has gone off.

An effective way to return it to a runnier texture is to stand the jar in hot water and let it warm gradually. This helps to preserve flavour and quality.

If you only need a small amount in a hurry, you can use the microwave. Place around 20g of honey in a microwave-safe glass dish and heat for 20 to 30 seconds at around 300W. Warm it gently and avoid overheating, as high temperatures can affect taste and texture.



7. Sterilise jars for jams or preserves

When making batches of jam, chutney or marmalade, you’ll need properly sterilised jars to help your preserves last. Conveniently, your microwave can be a quick alternative to oven sterilising for clean glass jars without metal parts.

First, wash the jars thoroughly in warm, soapy water, then rinse well. Lids should be sterilised separately according to the manufacturer’s instructions and must not go in the microwave.

To sterilise, half-fill each jar with water and heat on high until the water boils. Two jars should take around three minutes, depending on your microwave’s power. Carefully remove them, empty the water and leave to drain upside down on kitchen paper. Fill the jars while they’re still warm.

