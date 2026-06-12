More savers are taking their pensions in one go – should you?

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The number of pensions being fully cashed in has risen by 100,000 compared with seven years ago, according to the latest data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
In the 2024-25 tax year, just over 462,000 pensions were withdrawn in full, compared with just over 357,000 in 2018-19 – an increase of 29%.
Here we explain how and when you can access your pension, and what to consider before withdrawing your retirement pot in one go.
While FCA data (see table below) shows an upward trend in the total number of pensions being fully cashed out, most of these are relatively low in value.
More than 300,000 pension pots withdrawn in full in 2024-25 were worth less than £10,000, and a further 112,526 were worth between £10,000 and £29,000.
|Tax year
|Number of plans fully withdrawn at the first time of access
|2018-19
|357,122
|2019-20
|375,530
|2020-21
|341,404
|2021-22
|395,235
|2022-23
|420,728
|2023-24
|469,723
|2024-25
|462,160
Source: Financial Conduct Authority
Across age brackets, there has been a 75% increase in the number of 65 to 74-year-olds withdrawing their pensions in full between 2018 and 2025. For those aged 55 to 64, the rate at which pensions were withdrawn in full rose by 15% over the same period.
TPT Retirement Solutions, a workplace pension provider, said the data suggests that people haven't saved enough to offer a meaningful income through pension drawdown.
Its DC proposition associate director, Georgie Edwards, said the data ‘highlights the need for better guidance so retirees don’t erode their savings – or pay more tax than they need to’.
The earliest you can access your pension is usually age 55, rising to 57 from April 2028, though you may be able to do so earlier if you are in poor health.
You have various options for taking money from a defined contribution pension, including:
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However you access your pension, you can take up to 25% tax-free (up to a combined limit of £268,275 across all your pensions).
Anything else you take will be taxed in the same way as other income. This means that taking your entire pension in one go can land you with a sizeable tax bill.
For example, if you cash in a £30,000 pension, £7,500 will be tax-free, while the remaining £22,500 is taxable.
Of this amount, £12,570 will be covered by your tax-free personal allowance (assuming you haven't already used it), leaving £9,930 on which tax is due. This means that if you're a higher-rate (40%) taxpayer, your bill will be £3,972.
While freeing up a sizeable lump sum may allow you to meet immediate financial needs, withdrawing a pension in one go is a decision that needs careful consideration, especially if it's your main retirement pot:
Fully withdrawing your pension can restrict your ability to save into a pension in the future due to a rule called the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA).
Usually speaking, you can benefit from tax relief on pension contributions worth up to £60,000 a year (or the amount equivalent to your salary, if it's lower than £60,000) – known as the annual allowance.
But if you start taking taxable income from your pension (for example, by withdrawing your savings in full), you trigger the MPAA, which reduces your allowance to £10,000 per tax year. Anything you save above this will be subject to a tax charge.
There is an exception: if you're cashing out a small pension worth £10,000 or less, you'll be able to withdraw the entire balance without triggering the MPAA.