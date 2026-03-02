How and when should you take your pension?

It's been over a decade since pension reforms were introduced, giving us more freedom and flexibility to choose how to access our retirement savings. But how to access your money isn't the only decision you'll need to make - you'll also need to choose when to access your pension.

In the final episode of our four-part podcast series, we discuss the options you have for accessing your money - including buying an annuity and going into drawdown - and what to consider when deciding on the best time to retire.

Which? Money editor Jenny Ross is joined by experts from across the industry, as well as people at different stages of retirement planning.

You can catch up on the first three episodes in the series right now:

Click to download a transcript of this podcast.

Take charge of your retirement planning Check your retirement income plans are ready with the specialists at Destination Retirement Get started Which? earns a commission to fund its not-for-profit mission if you buy a product via this service

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.