How and when should you take your pension?

From annuities to pension drawdown, we discuss your options for accessing your retirement savings in the final episode of our podcast series
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

It's been over a decade since pension reforms were introduced, giving us more freedom and flexibility to choose how to access our retirement savings. But how to access your money isn't the only decision you'll need to make - you'll also need to choose when to access your pension.

In the final episode of our four-part podcast series, we discuss the options you have for accessing your money - including buying an annuity and going into drawdown - and what to consider when deciding on the best time to retire. 

Which? Money editor Jenny Ross is joined by experts from across the industry, as well as people at different stages of retirement planning. 

You can catch up on the first three episodes in the series right now:

Click to download a transcript of this podcast.

