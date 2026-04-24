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What you need to know about your pension to prepare for retirement

We answer your questions in this live episode of the Which? Money podcast
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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With big decisions to be made with your pension pots, preparing for retirement can feel complex, but understanding your options is key to making the most of your money.

In this live episode of Which? Money, recorded in front of a live virtual audience, Joanne Padilla from the Which? Money Helpline answers your questions on some of the most important aspects of retirement planning, including the pros and cons of annuities vs drawdown.

Plus Steven Tait, investment and financial planning director at HUB Financial Solutions and Philip Brown, head of DC, investment and lifetime savings at Pensions UK share their expertise on how much you might need to retire comfortably.

We also explore tax-free lump sums, tax planning, and how to track down and combine old pension pots.

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More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine. 

In our Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, we give advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, whether that's spiralling energy costs or your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offer you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues, from motoring and tech to health and wellbeing and travel.

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