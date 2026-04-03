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Pension transfers can take 10 days, so why are some taking six months?

There are advantages to combining your pots, but some people are giving up because it takes so long
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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For many of us, doing admin on our pensions isn’t exactly the most exciting job in the world, but transferring or combining your pots can come with big advantages. So, for those of us who want to do it, why is the process still so painful?

In this episode, Which? Money’s Ruby Flanagan joins us to share her research into pension transfers, and reveals the reality faced by Which? members trying to navigate the process and to make managing their savings for later life easier.

Also, Lisa Picardo, chief business officer at PensionBee, explains why she thinks there should be an industry-standard 10-day timeframe for transfers, rather than relying on decades-old legislation that allows firms to take up to six months.

With pension dashboards set to roll out over the next year or so, more people are expected to locate and review their pension pots, likely leading to a rise in transfer requests. Without faster processes and updated regulation, this could create even longer backlogs, highlighting the urgent need for reform.

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