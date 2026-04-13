'Plug-in' vs. rooftop solar panel systems: what's the difference?

In March, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced that new 'plug-in' solar panels would be 'in shops within months'.

These low-cost, DIY panels are intended for use where rooftop solar panels aren't possible - if you rent, or live in a flat with a balcony but no roof, for example. Crucially, they can be installed yourself without the need for sign-off by an electrician.

The government estimates that a plug-in panel system could save your household between £70 and £110 a year.

But are DIY panels worthwhile or is it better to pay more for a professionally installed rooftop solar system?

We've looked into what they are, who they might be suitable for, and the pros and cons compared to a more traditional set up.

If you're looking for a professionally installed solar pv system, head to our solar panel buying guide for everything you need to know.

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Plug-in solar panels are popular in Europe

Plug-in solar panels are already legal in all EU member states except for Sweden and Hungary. In many European countries, they can be bought easily at the supermarket or online.

They may be placed on balconies, terraces or shed roofs, or attached to an external wall. They are seen as a great alternative for residents in rented or shared accommodation, who would not be able to fit rooftop solar panels.

Germany leads the way on so-called ‘balcony solar’, with more than a million systems installed between 2022 and 2025. Since 2024, tenants and owners have been allowed to install the panels themselves, removing the cost of professional installation. Prices there have halved over the last few years, with small models now costing as little as €200.

See more on the European roll out: plug-in solar power to become legal in the UK

EU countries typically allow plug-in systems up to 800W to be installed without grid operator permission, although there are some registration requirements. Products must meet the relevant safety standards, which include having anti-islanding protection, and must be CE marked (Conformité Européenne, EU conformity marking to meet safety, health and environmental protection requirements).

Why are plug-in panels not legal in the UK now?

Freestanding and portable panels are available to buy in the UK already, but they are only legal for off-grid use. They may be used to run appliances, for example, on boats or in camper vans, or to provide standalone power when camping or in a garden. They can also be used to charge a portable battery, also known as a portable power station, so that the electricity they generate can be used after dark.

If you want to power your home with solar panels, however, current UK standards only permit solar power generation that is permanently connected, which means wired in to the mains and not plugged in to a socket.

That means it is currently not legal to use plug-in panels — which are plugged into a mains socket in order to feed into your home's electricity supply — in UK homes. Similar regulations are also in place in countries such as Sweden, Japan and Australia.

Electrical safety rules aim to limit the risk of electrocution and electrical fires. Mains electricity in UK homes is protected by a system of fuses (or breakers) that cut the current to prevent circuits from overloading, burning out and causing fires.

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) has warned that some older homes may have wiring or protection devices that were not designed for electricity flowing back into a circuit, which is what happens when you plug in solar panels. Older consumer units (fuse boards) may contain residual current devices (RCDs) that may not trip properly, meaning they don’t offer shock protection when a fault occurs.

Following the expected revisions to the grid code and wiring regulations promised by the government, concerns will remain over the suitability of plug-in solar panel kits, especially for older UK homes.

If you're worried about the suitability of your home's electrical wiring, we’d recommend having it checked by a qualified electrician before going ahead.

Solar panel pros and cons

There are a few reasons why plug-in solar might be attractive for some households, provided they are safe to install in your home.

We’ve compared the pros and cons of plug-in panels and rooftop solar in the table below.



Plug-in panels Rooftop panels What are they? Compact, self-install solar panel kits that can be attached to a balcony or external wall and plugged into your electrical mains without needing an electrician Solar panel systems fixed onto a roof and wired into your electrical mains by a qualified solar installer or electrician Typical system size 800W max 4.6kW Typical system cost £400-£500 (estimated) £7,400 Typical annual power generation Up to 720kWh (estimated) 3,800kWh-4,350kWh Typical/expected annual savings £70-£110 £605-£675 Payback time (break-even) 3.6-7.1 years 10.9-12.2 years Typical warranty 10 years 25 years Lifetime savings (annual savings x warranty period) £700-£1,100 £15,125-£16,875 Pros Shorter payback time; low upfront cost; easy to buy; quick to install; can be installed in various locations; removable and portable so can be brought with you if you move; may be suitable for renters and leaseholders Much bigger electricity output; higher total lifetime savings; long warranty/guarantee on panels; come with a performance guarantee; professional installers offer post-installation support; unused electricity can be sold back into the grid Cons Not yet legal in the UK; less effective than rooftop panels when mounted vertically; shorter warranty period; may need additional brackets/fixings and/or cables; needs DIY skills to fix in place; may need landlord/freeholder permission to install Higher upfront cost; longer payback time; generally only available for homeowners with a suitable roof; may not be cost effective if you plan to move house in the short term Need to know At present, the final connection of any solar panels to the grid must be made by an electrician. All electrical work must comply with The IET Code of Practice for Grid Connected Solar Photovoltaic Systems, and the IET Wiring Regulations. All solar installations must be notified to your Distribution Network Operator (DNO) with 28 days of completion of the installation. New regulations are expected to be announced soon allowing solar panels to be plugged into the grid, but at the time of writing, plug-in panels are not legal in the UK. Rooftop solar panels are a long-term investment, as the payback time may be 10 years or more. Savings will depend on many factors including location, roof size, pitch and orientation, and amount of shading. See more details about these calculations in our article: Are solar panels worth it? Show all rows

Choose rooftop solar panels if you can

If you're in a position to install them, rooftop solar panel systems offer a better long-term investment. Panels can last for 25 years or more, and will continue generating electricity — and saving you money — far beyond the initial payback period. They also generate far more electricity than DIY options.

They are more expensive to install and are only suitable if you have the right roof in the right location, but if you can afford the upfront costs, they are a better choice than plug-in panels.

Find out whether solar panels are worth it for you, depending where you live in the UK

If you're renting, or a leaseholder, or otherwise unable to install rooftop solar, then plug-in panels might be worth a look.

What to do if you’re considering plug-in solar panels

If you think that a plug-in solar kit might be right for you, there are a few things you should do first.

Wait until the regulations have changed to make plug-in solar panels legal. The government has indicated that this may happen within the next few months – but don’t buy until this is confirmed. Check that you have somewhere suitable to fix them. It must be strong enough to support the weight of the panels, and you should be able to access it safely to mount any brackets or other support system. Consider whether you have the DIY skills to install the panels. Solar panels are large and heavy (a typical 400W panel is around 1.8 x 1.2m and weighs more than 20kg), and you’ll need to lift them into place. You may need to drill into walls to fix a mounting system, or securely fix brackets to a balcony railing, for example. Check that your proposed location receives as much daylight as possible to generate the maximum energy. It may not be worthwhile if your panels will face north and/or be heavily shaded. Check that you have a suitable mains socket to plug the panels into – ideally an external socket installed by a qualified electrician. If you don’t have an external socket, and don’t plan to install one, check that you can run the cable through a suitable channel or conduit to plug in inside your home. If you own your home, get your electrical circuit checked by an electrician to ensure it is safe and suitable for plug-in panels. If you rent, you may need to ask your landlord to carry this out. If you are a renter or leaseholder, ask your landlord or freeholder if you will need permission to install plug-in panels, and if there are any restrictions on where you can place them.

Please note that plug-in solar panels remain illegal for use in the UK at this time.

We'll update this advice when we have further updates from the government on their roll-out.