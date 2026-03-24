Plug-in solar panels to become legal in the UK

Plug-in solar panels could be in shops 'within months' and help cut household energy bills, the government announced today.

These low-cost, portable solar panels can be used on balconies or outdoor spaces to help reduce the amount of electricity you need to buy from the grid to power your appliances.

They're currently banned in the UK because they violate electrical safety regulations. But the government plans to update the rules to allow them to be sold and used in UK homes.

Plug and play solar panels are already widely used across Europe. In Germany, around half a million new solar devices were plugged in last year.

Lidl and Amazon are among retailers working with the government to bring plug-in solar to the UK.

The government said it's going 'further and faster on clean energy in response to conflict in the Middle East'.

Separately it announced a new scheme where energy companies can discount customers' energy bills on windy days. This would mainly benefit those in Scotland and the East of England and is planned to launch in time for winter.

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What are plug-in solar panels?

Plug-in solar panels are solar kits that you can install yourself and plug into a standard mains socket.

They feed the electricity they generate into your home's circuit. Any appliance that is turned on will use this solar power first, reducing electricity used from the grid.

Systems typically include one or two panels with a microinverter than converts sunlight to usable AC power.

You won't need an electrician to install them, unlike solar panels on your roof.

Find out more: are solar panels worth it?

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Are plug-in solar panels right for my home?

Plug-in solar panels are smaller than rooftop solar panels, which means they can be installed on balconies, up against walls or in small outdoor spaces.

So they could be suitable for your home, even if a rooftop system isn't - perhaps because of the direction your roof faces, or because you rent your home. They are portable, so if you move house you could take them with you.

They come with a kit to mount them so you can choose your spot to make sure they're in the best position to catch the sun.

They're much more affordable than rooftop solar panels. But they won't be able to generate as much electricity either, which means that the bill savings will be less. You'll need to think about the initial cost compared to the amount of money you will get from them in terms of energy bill savings, as the pay-back time could be as much as four to five years.

They're quicker and less disruptive to install than rooftop solar pv systems. You will be able to do it yourself and won't need an electrician, according to government.

Crucially, they're not available yet in the UK. The government says it's working with energy networks and regulator Ofgem to update rules and regulations so that households can connect plug-in solar panels to mains sockets without needing an electrician.

We'll keep you updated when roof-top solar panels are available to buy.

In the meantime, read our buying advice for solar panels or find out how much solar panels cost.