Skip to main content

By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

'Someone drove into my fence: can I make their insurer pay up?'

Every week we help you with your money problems
Hannah HeathMoney Expert

Hannah is a qualified mortgage and financial advisor with over 10 years experience. She helps with pension, investment, insurance, savings, banking and mortgage queries.

Damaged fence

A vehicle has come off the road and badly damaged my fence. 

I was not present at the time. The police were called and the wrecked vehicle was retrieved from my garden; I have the police reference number but not the vehicle registration number. 

My buildings insurance covers fencing but I will have to pay the excess and lose my no-claims discount, so I wish to claim from the insurance of the motorist who caused the damage. Is this possible?

A Which? Money member

'Having legal expenses cover could make all the difference'

Hannah Heath, Which? money expert, says…

It is possible to take legal action against the motorist and their insurer, and your insurer may be able to help. 

If you have legal expenses cover with your home insurance, you may be able to use this to help with the claim for your costs. 

For a claim to be taken up, your insurer must be satisfied that you have a reasonable or better-than-average chance of winning your case. You should also note that some insurers limit the hourly rate they pay solicitors, which could reduce the quality of solicitor that you’re likely to get.

Check your policy schedule to see if your policy includes legal expenses cover, as in most policies it’s an optional add-on. 

Don’t confuse legal expenses cover with liability cover, which pays out if you’re responsible for damages.

Compare home insurance deals

Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Confused.com

Get a quote

Which? Money 1-to-1 guidance

Our team of money experts can answer your questions big and small, on topics from pensions to tax and savings to scams.

They're impartial so they don’t give regulated financial advice or recommend particular products or providers – they’re here to support you and to help you make more confident financial decisions in these areas and more: 

Which? Money members and their immediate family get unlimited access to 1-to-1 guidance sessions.

If you're a Which? Money member, you can book an appointment online. If you're not, you can find out more about membership.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited (trading as Which?) is registered in England and Wales at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 677665, VAT number GB238534158, email: which@which.co.uk.


Which? is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of Inspop.com Ltd (trading as Confused.com), LifeSearch Partners Ltd, HUB Financial Solutions Ltd, Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd, Stickee Technology Ltd and Travel Insurance Facilities Plc. The mortgage service is provided by London & Country Mortgages. Which? is also a payment agent (FRN 1041191) of Bud Finance Limited.


If you buy a product using a link to one of our commercial partners, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Such links do not constitute an endorsement by Which?.


© 2026 Which? All Rights Reserved.