Stop paying full price for these groceries

Some of the most popular products can always be found on offer at one supermarket or another
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Seeking out deals on supermarket products is nothing new. But our research has found some branded products that you never need to pay full price for.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal the results of our year-long investigation analysing the pricing of thousands of popular branded groceries to uncover the truth about grocery promotions.

We reveal the tricks of the trade and show you how to see through the smoke and mirrors of grocery pricing.

This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on an article written by Ellie Simmonds, originally published in the July 2026 issue of Which? magazine

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