The groceries you should never pay full price for

The price of groceries has rarely left the headlines over the past few years – and now another wave of food inflation looks set to hit shoppers.

The conflict in the Middle East has made the cost of fuel and fertiliser soar, sending shockwaves through global food and drink supply chains.

Our supermarket food inflation tracker shows the price of supermarket food and drink was up 2.4% in May compared to the same period the year before. But experts warn it could hit double figures by the end of the year.

All this means getting the best deal on your weekly shop is more important than ever. But are grocery prices really what they seem?

Our investigation analysed the pricing of thousands of popular branded groceries over a year to uncover the truth about grocery promotions. Here we reveal the tricks of the trade and teach you how to see through the smoke and mirrors of grocery pricing.

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