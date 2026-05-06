The best zero-alcohol beers and wines for a hangover-free garden party

We've rounded up some of our favourite booze-free tipples from our tests for you and your guests to enjoy.

For our alcohol-free sparkling wine tests, a panel of five wine and alcohol-free drinks experts tasted and rated 11 bottles from widely available brands and supermarkets.

In terms of our alcohol-free beer tests, we enlisted 79 regular beer drinkers to try 12 alcohol-free beers to see which ones they would buy.

All drinks were assessed blindly (so no one knew what they were trying), and we asked them to score each drink based on flavour, aroma, appearance and mouthfeel to find which options are most enjoyable to drink and worth spending your money on.

6 products under £70 you need for a great garden party: experts share top picks from our tests

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The best low or zero-alcohol drinks from our tests

Our highest-scoring sparkling wine, 80%

Our top-scoring bottle was dry and delicious. Our taste testers all agreed it was the best booze-free bottle you could get.

It's an excellent alternative to champagne, and will be a wonderful addition to your next garden party.

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Our best budget alcohol-free sparkling wine, 78%

A close runner-up, this wine tastes good, but its price is even better. It costs just a third of the price of our Best Buy bottle, without compromising on taste.

It's a crowd-pleaser that won't break the bank.

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An inexpensive and top-scoring zero-alcohol beer, 71%

We taste-tested a variety of alcohol-free beers, and this one came out on top.

It was a crisp, refreshing beer, and was one of the cheapest bottles you can buy – meaning you won't have to break the bank for a great-tasting drink.

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Two classic beers without alcohol, 69%

Our joint-second-place winners are two well-known beers, but which ones? Join Which? to find out.

They're more expensive than some of our other picks, but our taste testers thought they were great alternatives.

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To see all of the booze-free beverages we've tested, check out the best alcohol-free beer and the best alcohol-free sparkling wines

Popular no-alcohol drinks we've tried

Read our experts' thoughts on Guinness 0.0% and Gordon's Alcohol-Free 0.0% Gin – no membership required.

Guinness 0.0%

Typical price: £5.45 for 4x440ml

Comes in 4x440ml or 10x440ml packs

31p per 100ml

Guinness says it's brewed the same way as usual; there's just an extra stage of filtration that removes the alcohol. In our testing, we noticed a slight difference, but it still tasted great and did an excellent job at replicating the iconic pint.

We haven't tested this alongside our other alcohol-free beers, but we still really enjoy a pint of it.

Read the results of our Guinness 0.0 taste test.

Gordon's Alcohol-Free 0.0% Gin





Typical price: £15

Comes in 70cl bottles

£2.14 per 100ml

While our testers found it didn't quite compare to a bottle of the real stuff, it is still a good choice if you're looking for alcohol-free versions of your favourite cocktails.

We've tasted it, but we haven't compared it to other alcohol-free gins. You may find cheaper alternatives from other supermarkets, but we think this gin is worth the price.

Read our testers' thoughts on this gin alternative.