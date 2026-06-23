The broadband switching trick that could save you a fortune each year

When your broadband contract is coming to an end, you generally have two options: ignore it and face paying much more than you need to, or start preparing to switch or negotiate to get a competitive deal. But we've found a cunning third option.

Research we've conducted – and the experience of people working at Which? – has revealed how you could take advantage of the new automated switching process used by broadband providers. Now, simply indicating you're considering switching can signal to your current provider they're about to lose you – without you having to contact them – which could land you a better deal.

Read on to understand how it works, what to do and one example where it's led to an impressive 50% discount.

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The switching trick that could get you big savings

This trick draws on the fact that switching broadband providers is the easiest it's ever been – even though the aim is to get a discount from your current provider.

Since September 2024, all broadband providers have used an automated switching process called One Touch Switch. It means you only ever have to contact your new provider, which will then do all of the necessary communication with your old provider to get the switch moving.

When you start the switch process you’ll often be asked to fill in an online form giving your name and address. There will also usually be a section where the provider asks whether you want help with your switch. Selecting yes simply means opting into One Touch Switch.

Because this is usually asked at the very beginning of the switching process, you don’t have to actually switch in order to win yourself a hefty discount. Just initiating a switch can be enough.

'Simply starting a switch got me a massive 50% discount'

Will Stapley, Which? Cars Editor, explains what happened when he signalled to his provider that he might be about to switch:

'I knew I was paying over the odds when I signed up for gigabit broadband with BT in 2023, but a year’s Xbox Game Pass subscription softened the blow. When my contract ended last year, I was left paying £60 each month.

I’ve had a torrid time haggling with BT in the past, but my broadband has been both fast and reliable, so I wanted to at least give it a shot at keeping me. To get things going, I decided to arm myself with a cheaper quote from Community Fibre.

The form online included an option for Community Fibre to handle the switch – part of the One Touch Switch process. I didn’t actually finish filling in the form, but obviously went far enough to alert BT as within seconds of doing it I got a text message saying ‘sorry you’re leaving’.

Later that day, I missed a call from what my phone said was ‘suspected spam’. But when I looked into it, it turned out it was a genuine call from BT’s outsourced retention team – so, when they called again the following day, I answered.

Within seconds I was offered the same package for just £29.99 a month. Simply starting a switch got me a massive 50% discount.'

Switching broadband providers is the simplest it's ever been. Get started using our tips on how to switch broadband provider.

How likely is it that this trick will work for me?

Sceptical? When we surveyed a thousand Which? members who have used One Touch Switch, we found out that Will’s experience wasn’t a fluke.

A quarter of those who had used One Touch Switch said their old provider had contacted them to offer a new deal. Of these, half were offered the same deal for a lower price, while one in six were offered a faster speed for a lower price.

If you’re in a similar situation, this is a trick worth exploring – but you should also be willing to make the jump to another provider if your current provider really won't come to the party.

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What to be wary of if you initiate a switch

The main thing to keep in mind is this trick is best employed when you are willing and able to switch. You need to be either nearing the end of your contract or out of contract already, which gives you leverage.

If you’re still in-contract, your current provider will probably call your bluff – you’re likely to face a pricey early termination fee (also known as an exit fee) to leave your contract before your fixed term has ended.

But you don’t need to be concerned about accidentally switching by trying this. To actually undergo a full switch, One Touch Switch includes a confirmation step. When you initiate your switch with the new provider, it lets your old provider know and it will then share with you the full details of any fees and charges you owe. You’ll then have to provide your new provider with consent to proceed.

What if my provider doesn’t offer me a discount?

If your provider won’t come to the party, you should genuinely consider switching. Our research has shown that switching at the end of your contract can lead to typical savings as high as £160 per year – or £237 if you have broadband and TV contract.

Switching is one of the best ways to ensure providers work hard for your money and One Touch Switch means your new provider will take care of the entire process.

If you really want to stick with your current provider, keep in mind that haggling can also lead to an upgraded deal, better price or both.

If you don't engage with your provider and just accept the price you're at a high risk of paying over the odds. Read our tips on how to haggle for the best broadband deal to make sure you get the best offer possible.