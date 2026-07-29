The hidden dangers behind Tripadvisor's AI hotel summaries

Tripadvisor's AI tools are giving sparkling summaries to hotels with serious red flags reported by real guests
Erica McKoy Senior Presenter / Producer

Erica is a senior presenter and producer who has spent more than fifteen years crafting stories across for major international broadcasters. At Which? she works across our award-winning audio and video content.

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AI summaries are becoming an increasingly common way to give us a quick overview of topics. But a new Which? investigation into Tripadvisor has shown that its AI-generated summaries fail to accurately reflect real traveller experiences. Tripadvisor summaries sometimes even brush aside severe safety risks and health hazards.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal how Tripadvisor's AI tools downplay reports of food poisoning, hospitalisation and sexual harassment, painting a rosy picture of hotels with serious red flags.

This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article written by Kate Pasola, originally published in the July/August 2026 issue of Which? Travel

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