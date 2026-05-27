The tourist attractions charging Brits more to visit

It’s not just city taxes and tourist taxes you’ll need to budget for on your next holiday.

Major attractions are now rolling out ‘differential pricing’ or ‘dual pricing’ systems, which see new or increased admission fees for foreign visitors.

The Louvre, one of Paris’s most popular tourist attractions, hiked its prices from €22 to €32 last year — but only for British tourists, and anyone else from outside the European Economic Area (EEA, which includes the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway). Those residing in the EU now pay €10 less to visit the attraction.

It’s not the only attraction in Paris to do so, with Palace of Versailles, Sainte-Chapelle, and others charging more to UK travellers, and other visitors who live outside of the EEA.

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Where else is dual pricing happening?

Charging new or increased fees at attractions to non-residents is becoming commonplace, particularly at the highly popular tourist attractions.

In Italy, the famous Trevi fountain now charges a fee to those who aren’t residents of the city of Rome. Similarly, Venice charges a €5 day tripper fee to tourists who aren’t staying in the Veneto region overnight during peak season.

It’s not just cultural attractions charging an international visitor fee, you may also spot dual pricing on hiking routes and some private beaches. Madeira, Portugal has introduced €3 fees for non-residents over the age of 12 to more than 30 popular hiking trails, with a €50 fine for those who don’t pay. Similarly, in Tenerife, you’ll need to buy a permit or pass to walk the most popular trails in Teide National Park, costing from €10 to €25 per person depending on your route and whether you’re going with a guide. Tenerife locals don’t pay this fee and Canary Island residents pay reduced fees.

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Likewise, in the USA, British tourists and other non-residents now face skyrocketing fees. On top of existing entrance fees, non-USA residents must now pay $100 (approximately £75) to visit the 11 most popular parks, including Yosemite and the Grand Canyon, or $250 (approximately £185) for a multi-visit pass.





How save on sightseeing

A number of European city break hot spots offer free admission to museums on the first Sunday of the month, such as Florence, Paris and Lisbon — even for non-residents.



If the cost of your trip is adding up, it may be worthwhile to consider booking a package tour with a holiday company. With decent holiday providers, the headline price you pay usually includes admission to tourist attractions and any national parks or sites included in the itinerary.



The card you use to pay when spending abroad has an impact on the final price. Choose a specialist travel debit or credit card with a 0% non-sterling transaction fee. This will help you to avoid getting stung by network exchange rates (usually 3% of your purchase) and other fees, which add up.

Read our full guide to save on the cost of sightseeing on your next trip.