The hidden discounts for over-60s in Europe

Since Brexit, UK citizens no longer qualify for EU-run discounts. But there are plenty of deals you can still take advantage of if you're aged 60 and over.

Sometimes a flash of your UK passport is all it takes to get a price reduction. On other occasions, you'll need to buy specific senior discount cards ahead of time – before you buy one, just make sure the upfront cost doesn't swallow any savings.

We've listed some of the top perks across mainland Europe for those aged 60+, 62+ or 65+ below.

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1. Train discounts

Turning 60 or 65 unlocks several rail discounts across Europe worth having. Depending on the country and train company, you'll either automatically qualify with your age or through buying a discount card that's usually valid for one year.

Rules vary, but you generally need to meet the age requirement on your first day of travel or the day you buy the discount card. You may be asked to prove your age during the journey, so be sure to take your UK passport with you.

For those 60 or over, Interrail offers a 10% discount on both its multi-country Global Passes and One-Country Passes, and Eurostar has dedicated senior fares on routes between France, Belgium and the Netherlands (though unfortunately, not from the UK). In France, SNCF offers the Carte Avantage Senior for €49 a year, which unlocks 30% off TGV, InOui, Intercités, and cross-border trains to Germany, Spain and Luxembourg. Spain's Renfe serves up a huge bargain with the Tarjeta Dorada, where, for just €6 a year, travellers over 60 get 25%-40% off train tickets.

For those aged 65 and over travelling within Germany, The Super Sparpreis Senioren offers fixed-train, long-distance tickets from just €15.99 for second-class travel. If you're travelling extensively, it might be worth buying a Senior BahnCard 25 (from €40.90 per year) or 50 (from €99 per year until 31 July 2026), where you can stack an extra 20% saving on top of these advance fares. In Austria, the ÖBB Vorteilscard Senior costs €29 a year and provides 50% off all standard-fare train tickets nationwide. In Portugal, anyone 65 or older automatically qualifies for the CP Senior Discount for a flat 50% off standard fares across almost the entire national network. In Belgium, it's 40% off standard tickets.

2. Ferry deals

European ferry operators often offer concessions for all passengers aged 60 or 65 and over. The discount sometimes excludes peak travel times as well as car bookings, fixed port fees, environmental surcharges, and onboard services like wi-fi or meals.

Grimaldi Lines (for Spain, Italy, Sardinia and Sicily), Minoan Lines (for Italy and Greece), and Baleària (for mainland Spain and Balearic Islands), each offer 20% discounts on tickets to anyone aged 60 and over. For Corsica Linea (Mainland France and Corsica), it's up to 30% off depending on the season.

Looking to start your holiday from the UK by ferry? Find out which were rated the best ferries for 2026 by passengers.

3. Free transport

Free transport for seniors in European cities is commonly just for residents, but UK citizens qualify in a handful of destinations.

Budapest is one of the most generous cities for senior travellers and, since 2024, public transport has been completely free for anyone aged 65 or over. In Prague, travel across the entire transit network (Metro, trams, buses and city river ferries) is completely free. If you've not quite reached 65, those aged 60 to 64 can get a 50% discount on short-term single tickets.

4. Hotel chain discounts

Major hotel chains sometimes offer special rates to senior guests in mainland Europe.

Guests aged 62 and over can unlock up to 15% off Marriott properties. Only the person booking needs to meet the age requirement and the discount covers up to two rooms per night. Over at IHG hotels, which includes brands like Holiday Inn and InterContinental, travellers 62+ can benefit from a similar 10% to 15% off senior rates.

Hilton hotels offer up to 6% off for those aged 65+. You can book a maximum of two rooms at this rate, the second room must be for immediate family members travelling with you.

However, before booking a senior rate, check if an advanced booking rate is cheaper. This is because some senior discounts are only applied to the more expensive, flexible rates.

Considering staying closer to home and going on holiday in the UK? See our round-up of the best UK hotels 2026.

5. Concessions at museums and attractions

Many state-owned museums across Europe reserve free entry or concession rates for EU citizens only. However, there are still widespread age discounts that UK nationals qualify for.

In Madrid, all seniors aged 65 and over are entitled to a 50% discount on tickets to the Prado Museum and a heavily reduced rate to The Royal Palace. Head east and get a price reduction on standard tickets into Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, or venture north for half-price entry to Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum.

In Austria's capital, The Belvedere Palace and Museum, and The Kunsthisoriches Museum, both offer a couple of euros off for those 65+.

Irish attractions that offer discounts for over-65s are usually valid for UK passport holders, such as the Guinness Storehouse, where senior tickets are around 30% cheaper.