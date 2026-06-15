The truth about weight loss jabs

Why are some online pharmacies still marketing GLP-1s as if they’re cosmetic products?
Erica McKoy Senior Presenter / Producer

Erica is a senior presenter and producer who has spent more than fifteen years crafting stories across for major international broadcasters. At Which? she works across our award-winning audio and video content.

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Weight loss injections like Ozempic, Monjaro and Wegovy are skyrocketing in popularity but are online pharmacies following the rules? 

In this episode, we sit down with Which? senior investigative researcher Sara Spary to discuss her investigation into online pharmacies. She reveals how easy it is to bypass safeguards by using fake GP details and fabricated health conditions to buy these prescription drugs.

We also chat about the 'cosmetic' illusion created by aggressive social media marketing, how the high street is reacting, plus Sara shares crucial advice on how to avoid dangerous counterfeit medication online.

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