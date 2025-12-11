Urgent safety notice issued for 85,000 tumble dryers

Households with specific models of integrated heat pump tumble dryers manufactured by Haier must check if their machine needs an urgent safety repair because of the risk of fire.

Affected brands include parent company Haier, as well as Haier-manufactured products sold by Baumatic, Candy, Caple, Hoover, Iberna, Lamona and Montpellier. Owners can check their serial number online to see if their appliance is affected.

Safety notice issued

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued a safety notice as a number of machines produced on Haier's production line are at risk of an internal short circuit occurring during normal use. This has the potential to cause the tumble dryer to ignite and start a fire.

Haier started a corrective action programme earlier in 2025 for 103,000 affected machines, but was told to halt this by the OPSS due to concerns that the modification was still unsafe.

Following an updated modification, Haier has resumed its programme and begun contacting consumers again. They initially focused on arranging a second repair for previously-modified machines and are now arranging repairs for the remaining 85,000 owners whose appliances still present a fire risk.

Read the OPSS announcement in full.

Which tumble dryers are affected?

The following tumble dryers are affected by the recall:

Baumatic tumble dryers

BBTD H7A1TE-80 Model: 31900533

BBTDH7A1TE-80 Model: 31900540

Candy tumble dryers

CBTD H7A1TE-80 Product code: 31900011

CTDB H7A1TBE-80 Product code: 31900013

BCTD H7A1TBE-80 Product code: 31900526

BCTD H7A1TE-80 Product code: 31900529

BCTDH7A1TCEB-80 Product code: 31900537

BKTDH7A1TCEB-80 Product code: 31900538

Caple tumble dryers

TDi4001

TDi4000

Haier tumble dryers

HDB4 H7A2TBERX80

HDBI H7A2TBEX-80

Hoover tumble dryers

HTDBWH7A1TCE-80 Product code: 31900010

HBTDWH7A1TCE-80 Product code: 31900012

BHTD H7A1TCE-80 Product code: 31900528

BHTDH7A1TCEB-80 Product code: 31900530

BATDH7A1TCEB-80 Product code: 31900531

BATD H7A1TCE-80 Product code: 31900536

BATD H7A1TCER-80 Product code: 31900542

Iberna tumble dryers

31900534 BITD H7A1TE-80

31900539 BITDH7A1TE-80

Lamona tumble dryers

LAM8876

LAM8877

LAM8878

LAM8879

Montpellier tumble dryers

MIHP 70

MIHP 75

What should you do?

First, check with your manufacturer whether your appliance is affected using the model number and serial number. Then, contact them directly to arrange a free-of-charge repair.

You should not use the appliance until the repair has been completed. If the plug is accessible, switch it off and unplug your tumble dryer from the socket.

Even appliances that were modified in the first wave (before 1 August 2025) are at risk, so these are included in the above guidance.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Consumer Policy, says: ‘People with tumble dryers manufactured by Haier will understandably be worried about what this announcement means for them.

'The first step is to check if your appliance is affected by checking your dryer's model number against those listed on the government website. If it is, stop using the appliance immediately and contact the manufacturer to arrange a repair.

'The Office for Product Safety and Standards needs to ensure affected machines are fixed as quickly as possible and that affected customers are identified and know what to do so they are not left with a fire risk in their home this Christmas.’

Tumble dryer safety

Tumble dryers produce lots of heat to get the job done. Follow these steps to ensure you're drying as safely as possible:

Clean the lint filter after every use - lint can very occasionally get caught on the dryer's element and catch alight. Only use when you're awake - the risk of fire is small, but you're far more likely to notice warning signs like a burning smell when you're awake. Avoid oil-stained items - oil stains are flammable, and the heat inside the drum can cause these items to combust and spark a fire. Clean the heat exchanger regularly - hair and fluff gathers on a grill inside, and these need to be removed to keep you safe. Never overfill a tumble dryer - they need adequate space in the drum for air to circulate freely.

Read our guide on tumble dryer safety for further advice