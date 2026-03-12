Five TV features not worth paying extra for

Like most new tech releases, TV manufacturers will try and catch your eye with fancy sounding features to help justify a new purchase, or a higher price. But whether they make a big enough difference to your viewing pleasure is another matter entirely.

We've picked a range of features and technologies that can absolutely enhance an image, but are far from essential if you just want a TV that looks and sounds good when you're streaming or watching broadcast TV.

Brands like to wow buyers with flashy features, but they also drive up the price, so choosing a TV that isn't bedecked with extras most people don't need is a sure way to save money, too.

1. A 120Hz screen

Hertz (Hz) is the measurement of how many times a display can refresh the image every second. Most TVs stop at 60Hz, while others can reach 144Hz. The more times an image is displayed every second the smoother it will look. Smoothness is good, no one wants jagged, juddering images, or smearing objects breaking immersion. But, this is still a feature most people don't need.

That's because the most of what we watch only is broadcast at a much lower framerate, usually 24fps (frames per second), so having a display that can refresh that image nearly five times as often won't actually make much difference to the picture.

DVDs and Blu-rays: 24Hz/fps

Broadcast TV: 50Hz/fps

Streaming: 24 to 60Hz/fps

Hz and frames per second don't always correlate, but this is the simplest way to view it and whatever you're watching, you're not getting a 120 frames per second content from any TV source, whether it's a Blu-ray, broadcast or stream.

Having a 120Hz screen, coupled with motion compensation most TV's with such an advanced display have, does mean the TV can artificially increase the number of frames in whatever you're watching to make it look smoother. This could be preferable for people watching sports, but it won't make TV or film look any better. In fact, this artificial smoothing can make things look worse. The benefits it brings for sport isn't really worth the increase price and there are 60Hz TVs that handle motion better than 120Hz ones.

Who is it for?

Gamers will see the benefit. Modern consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) can output at 120Hz, so the TV isn't adding any frames it's just using all the ones the console is sending. This makes games look incredibly smooth.

2. An OLED display

Bear with us on this one because we know OLEDs are amazing. The best TVs we test every year (for at least the past six) have OLED displays, but this quality comes at a high price that you don't need to spend if you want a good TV.

The benefits of OLED displays are richer contrast, with more pronounced black levels. OLEDs can do this because they don't have backlights. Instead, each pixel in the display creates its own light. which allows for finer control over what parts of the screen are lit. This focused, pin-point accurate light production also improves motion clarity.

OLEDs aren't the only good TVs though. There are plenty of backlit models that ace our tests, get Best Buy scores and don't cost as much. OLED displays are typically high-end and come with many of the other bells and whistles on this list, so you're paying for a lot of other niche advanced tech along with that pricey display.

Who is it for?

Anyone who likes to know they are seeing everything at its best should consider an OLED display. They have the best picture quality year on year and anyone passionate about achieving the most precise, accurate picture should consider an OLED. Beware though, simply being an OLED TV doesn't guarantee the best quality: five brands make these TVs and some are better than others.

3. Advanced HDR formats

Every 4K TV now includes HDR support. At a minimum, you get HDR10 and HLG, both of which can adjust contrast to make content look richer, with a broader range from the lightest to darkest points of the picture. It really works when you've got points of extreme brightness and darkness in the same scene. Imagine a blazing torch lighting a dingy corridor, or a scorching sun cutting through dark clouds, it's here you see what HDR can do, if it's used well.

The basic HDR formats create a blanket contrast shift for an entire show or film, while advanced formats, such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ can adjust contrast to suit each scene, and the ambient light in your room in some cases. This tailored tweaking should be a clear improvement over the one-size fits all approach of HDR10 and HLG.

Implementation is key but it's wildly inconsistent. We've tested more basic TVs that make fantastic use of the basic HDR formats, while more advanced models completely squander the potential of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Ultimately, these formats are nice to have, but they certainly don't guarantee superior, or even good HDR. Well implemented basic HDR is preferable and cheaper.

Who is this for?

Good HDR is a boon for everyone who watches a lot of 4K content. You won't find HDR with SD or HD content, or anything broadcast over aerial or satellite. It's only on streamed 4K content, so it's worth looking out for if you're paying for the top tiers of Netflix and Amazon. Even so, check our reviews to make sure HDR is used well.

4. Dolby Atmos

This piece of sound processing tech has become a bit of a crutch. It's a common sight on TV listings (especially on more expensive models) and good the name of Dolby means people often associate Atmos with good sound. They shouldn't.

Firstly, it's not designed to make things sound better, it's focused on positional sound, helping place audio at different points in your room, or at least simulating it. It's particularly associated with overhead audio, but so few TVs have upward-facing speakers, that this feature is often wasted.

Dolby Atmos certainly isn't a detractor, but it's not going to make bad speakers sound good and it's not worth paying extra for.

Who is this for?

If you want the sound to feel more immersive and three-dimensional then Atmos is a good option, but you'll only strongly hear the benefits of it on a TV with up-firing speakers. You could also opt for a cheaper TV and choose a soundbar with rear speakers.

5. FreeSync, G-Sync and VRR

This is a catch-all for gaming-focused features. There's at least an argument for 120Hz displays being beneficial for fast sports, such as F1 or tennis, but unless you're playing video games, these features are a waste of time.

VRR (variable refresh rates) is a clever system that compensates when a console is struggling to render every frame. When consoles lag like this, it can cause games to stutter as the TV expects 60 or 120 frames and gets fewer, but VRR dynamically adjusts this framerate to make things look smoother.

FreeSync and G-Sync effectively do the same things, but work with different graphics cards. FreeSync helps optimise console gaming while G-Sync works with Nvidia graphics cards found in PCs. Needless to say, these are pointless features if you've no urge to play any video games.

Who is it for?

Only gamers need apply, everyone else can ignore these features, which are commonly found on the most high-end TVs. If you've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X these are great features to have.