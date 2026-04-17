We asked almost 1,000 people to tell us where in the world they had their best holiday

For the holiday of a lifetime, Japan might be your best bet.
Hundreds of Which? Members were asked to name the country where they’ve had their best holiday in the last 10 years and Japan came out as the clear winner.
An impressive 37% of people who’d visited the country picked it as their favourite trip.
It was followed by Canada (31%), New Zealand (30%), Vietnam (29%) and Australia (26%).
Nobody picked Japan, New Zealand or Vietnam as the worst holiday they’d had in the last 10 years.
The world’s best holiday destinations?
Long-haul destinations took nine of the top 10 positions in our table - but tenth on the list came the Nordic countries Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland (22%).
The next highest short-haul holidays were Turkey and Greece (both 19%), Italy (18%) and then, unexpectedly, the UK and Channel Islands (17%).
That saw the UK rated higher than France on 16%, Canaries 12%, Mainland Spain 10% and Portugal 9%.
Hungary came bottom, with only one of the 70 people who’d visited naming it as their best holiday.
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The worst holidays
Fewer people named a ‘worst’ holiday but Egypt had the most disappointed visitors in our survey. While only one person out of the 52 who’d visited said that it was the best holiday they’d had in the last 10 years, while 13% named it as the worst.
The USA, the UAE and the UK came joint second for ‘worst holidays’ - with 8%.
For the UAE that was exactly the same percentage as those who picked it as their best holiday.
The best world cities
When we asked Which? Members about the best world cities for a holiday Japan also did well, with Kyoto and Tokyo in the top five.
Krakow was named as the highest rated European city break - despite Poland not featuring highly in our table above.
We’ve also named the best cities for a UK break.
Our research
In February 2026, 850 members of Which’s Connect Panel told us about the best and worst holidays they’d taken in the last 10 years.