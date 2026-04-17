We asked almost 1,000 people to tell us where in the world they had their best holiday

For the holiday of a lifetime, Japan might be your best bet.

Hundreds of Which? Members were asked to name the country where they’ve had their best holiday in the last 10 years and Japan came out as the clear winner.

An impressive 37% of people who’d visited the country picked it as their favourite trip.

It was followed by Canada (31%), New Zealand (30%), Vietnam (29%) and Australia (26%).

Nobody picked Japan, New Zealand or Vietnam as the worst holiday they’d had in the last 10 years.

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The world’s best holiday destinations?

Long-haul destinations took nine of the top 10 positions in our table - but tenth on the list came the Nordic countries Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland (22%).

The next highest short-haul holidays were Turkey and Greece (both 19%), Italy (18%) and then, unexpectedly, the UK and Channel Islands (17%).

That saw the UK rated higher than France on 16%, Canaries 12%, Mainland Spain 10% and Portugal 9%.

Hungary came bottom, with only one of the 70 people who’d visited naming it as their best holiday.

Destinations Overall Visitors Percentage who had their best holiday of the last 10 years. Japan 51 37% Canada 115 31% New Zealand 84 30% Vietnam 55 29% Australia 113 26% South Africa 73 25% India 72 24% Indian Ocean (Maldives, Mauritius, etc.) 32 22% Scandinavia / Nordic 151 22% United States of America (incl. Hawaii) 202 22% Turkey 72 19% Caribbean islands (Cuba, Jamaica, etc.) 125 19% South America 47 19% Greece and Greek Islands 205 19% Italy (including Sardinia and Sicily) 302 18% Sri Lanka 40 18% Thailand 71 17% UK (and Channel Islands) 517 17% France (including Corsica) 367 16% China (including Hong Kong) 48 13% Spain - Canary Islands 225 12% Central America 52 12% Spain - Mainland and Balearics 356 10% Portugal (including Madeira and Azores) 237 9% Iceland 79 9% Morocco 47 9% United Arab Emirates (inc Dubai) 52 8% Croatia 122 7% Czech Republic 56 7% Singapore 73 7% Austria 115 6% Germany 198 6% Slovenia 33 6% Malaysia 38 5% Ireland (Republic) 138 5% Gibraltar 60 5% Poland 70 4% Cyprus 101 4% Switzerland 88 3% Malta 100 3% Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, etc.) 139 2% Egypt 52 2% Hungary 70 1% Show all rows

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The worst holidays

Fewer people named a ‘worst’ holiday but Egypt had the most disappointed visitors in our survey. While only one person out of the 52 who’d visited said that it was the best holiday they’d had in the last 10 years, while 13% named it as the worst.

The USA, the UAE and the UK came joint second for ‘worst holidays’ - with 8%.

For the UAE that was exactly the same percentage as those who picked it as their best holiday.

Destinations Overall Visitors Percentage who had their worst holiday of the last 10 years Egypt 52 13% United States of America (including Hawaii) 202 8% United Arab Emirates (inc Dubai) 52 8% UK (and Channel Islands) 517 8% Morocco 47 6% Portugal (including Madeira and Azores) 237 6% Malta 100 6% Gibraltar 60 5% Spain - Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote etc.) 225 5% Caribbean islands (Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica etc) 125 4% Central America 52 4% Iceland 79 4% Czech Republic 56 4% Spain - Mainland and Balearics (Majorca, Ibiza etc.) 356 3% Ireland (Republic) 138 3% Hungary 70 3% India 72 3% Turkey 72 3% Sri Lanka 40 3% France (including Corsica) 367 2% South America 47 2% China (including Hong Kong) 48 2% Italy (including Sardinia and Sicily) 302 2% Germany 198 2% Greece and Greek Islands 205 1% Poland 70 1% Thailand 71 1% Singapore 73 1% South Africa 73 1% Switzerland 88 1% Cyprus 101 1% Australia 113 1% Austria 115 1% Canada 115 1% Croatia 122 1% Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) 139 1% Scandinavia / Nordic (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden) 151 1% Indian Ocean (Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles etc.) 32 0% Japan 51 0% Malaysia 38 0% New Zealand 84 0% Slovenia 33 0% Vietnam 55 0% Show all rows

The best world cities

When we asked Which? Members about the best world cities for a holiday Japan also did well, with Kyoto and Tokyo in the top five.

Krakow was named as the highest rated European city break - despite Poland not featuring highly in our table above.

We’ve also named the best cities for a UK break.

Our research

In February 2026, 850 members of Which’s Connect Panel told us about the best and worst holidays they’d taken in the last 10 years.