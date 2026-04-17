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We asked almost 1,000 people to tell us where in the world they had their best holiday

Spain and France rated in the top ten
Trevor BakerSenior researcher & writer

Trevor Baker has almost 20 years experience as a travel writer, having lived in Spain before becoming an award-winning investigative journalist.

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For the holiday of a lifetime, Japan might be your best bet.

Hundreds of Which? Members were asked to name the country where they’ve had their best holiday in the last 10 years and Japan came out as the clear winner. 

An impressive 37% of people who’d visited the country picked it as their favourite trip.

It was followed by Canada (31%), New Zealand (30%), Vietnam (29%) and Australia (26%).

Nobody picked Japan, New Zealand or Vietnam as the worst holiday they’d had in the last 10 years.

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The world’s best holiday destinations?

Long-haul destinations took nine of the top 10 positions in our table - but tenth on the list came the Nordic countries Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland (22%).

The next highest short-haul holidays were Turkey and Greece (both 19%), Italy (18%) and then, unexpectedly, the UK and Channel Islands (17%).

That saw the UK rated higher than France on 16%, Canaries 12%, Mainland Spain 10% and Portugal 9%.

Hungary came bottom, with only one of the 70 people who’d visited naming it as their best holiday.

 

Destinations 

Overall Visitors

Percentage who had their best holiday of the last 10 years.

Japan

51

37%

Canada

115

31%

New Zealand

84

30%

Vietnam

55

29%

Australia

113

26%

South Africa

73

25%

India

72

24%

Indian Ocean (Maldives, Mauritius, etc.)

32

22%

Scandinavia / Nordic

151

22%

United States of America (incl. Hawaii)

202

22%

Turkey

72

19%

Caribbean islands (Cuba, Jamaica, etc.)

125

19%

South America

47

19%

Greece and Greek Islands

205

19%

Italy (including Sardinia and Sicily)

302

18%

Sri Lanka

40

18%

Thailand

71

17%

UK (and Channel Islands)

517

17%

France (including Corsica)

367

16%

China (including Hong Kong)

48

13%

Spain - Canary Islands

225

12%

Central America

52

12%

Spain - Mainland and Balearics

356

10%

Portugal (including Madeira and Azores)

237

9%

Iceland

79

9%

Morocco

47

9%

United Arab Emirates (inc Dubai)

52

8%

Croatia

122

7%

Czech Republic

56

7%

Singapore

73

7%

Austria

115

6%

Germany

198

6%

Slovenia

33

6%

Malaysia

38

5%

Ireland (Republic)

138

5%

Gibraltar

60

5%

Poland

70

4%

Cyprus

101

4%

Switzerland

88

3%

Malta

100

3%

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, etc.)

139

2%

Egypt

52

2%

Hungary

70

1%

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The worst holidays

Fewer people named a ‘worst’ holiday but Egypt had the most disappointed visitors in our survey. While only one person out of the 52 who’d visited said that it was the best holiday they’d had in the last 10 years, while 13% named it as the worst.

The USA, the UAE and the UK came joint second for ‘worst holidays’ - with 8%.

For the UAE that was exactly the same percentage as those who picked it as their best holiday.

 

Destinations

Overall Visitors

Percentage who had their worst holiday of the last 10 years

Egypt

52

13%

United States of America (including Hawaii)

202

8%

United Arab Emirates (inc Dubai)

52

8%

UK (and Channel Islands)

517

8%

Morocco

47

6%

Portugal (including Madeira and Azores)

237

6%

Malta

100

6%

Gibraltar

60

5%

Spain - Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote etc.)

225

5%

Caribbean islands (Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica etc)

125

4%

Central America

52

4%

Iceland

79

4%

Czech Republic

56

4%

Spain - Mainland and Balearics (Majorca, Ibiza etc.)

356

3%

Ireland (Republic)

138

3%

Hungary

70

3%

India

72

3%

Turkey

72

3%

Sri Lanka

40

3%

France (including Corsica)

367

2%

South America

47

2%

China (including Hong Kong)

48

2%

Italy (including Sardinia and Sicily)

302

2%

Germany

198

2%

Greece and Greek Islands

205

1%

Poland

70

1%

Thailand

71

1%

Singapore

73

1%

South Africa

73

1%

Switzerland

88

1%

Cyprus

101

1%

Australia

113

1%

Austria

115

1%

Canada

115

1%

Croatia

122

1%

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg)

139

1%

Scandinavia / Nordic (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden)

151

1%

Indian Ocean (Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles etc.)

32

0%

Japan

51

0%

Malaysia

38

0%

New Zealand

84

0%

Slovenia

33

0%

Vietnam

55

0%

The best world cities

Kyoto

When we asked Which? Members about the best world cities for a holiday Japan also did  well, with Kyoto and Tokyo in the top five.

Krakow was named as the highest rated European city break - despite Poland not featuring highly in our table above.

We’ve also named the best cities for a UK break. 

Our research

In February 2026, 850 members of Which’s Connect Panel told us about the best and worst holidays they’d taken in the last 10 years.

 

This article uses insights from the Which? Connect panel, collected from research activities with our members. Find out how to get involved

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